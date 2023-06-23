Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens!

|
|Summer Reading Game Kickoff with Talewise
Monday, June 26
12:00 PM
Ages 5 and Up
Science and stories collide in this kickoff to our summer reading game! Two unlikely heroes must learn to work together to stop a super polluting mastermind.
Throughout the story, you’ll help the performer conduct amazing science experiments all about air pressure, the laws of motion, chemical reactions, and much more!
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration preferred but not required — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
What Does an Owl Eat? Learn About the Food Web!
Wednesday, July 5
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 5 and Up
Join librarians Ned and Gina to build an actual food web and learn where owls belong in the food chain.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
|Make Protest Signs (Young Activists Club)!
Monday, July 10
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 7 and Up
For the first of many activism-centered programs this summer, we’ll pick causes we care about and make signs to express how we feel about them. Completed signs can be taken home or hung up in library windows.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Dungeon Master Academy
Tuesday-Thursday, July 11-13
4:15-5:45 PM
Ages 8-18
Dungeon Master Academy is a three day workshop for kids and teens that teaches you how to be a game master for Dungeons and Dragons (and other similar games). You must be able to attend all three sessions. Registration is required.
You’ll learn:
- a simple framework for running the game
- how to become a better improviser and role player
- ways to persuade your friends to join your campaign
- the social, emotional, and educational benefits of tabletop role playing games (which helps getting adults to support your new hobby)
- where to find online resources for diving deeper
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Wednesday, July 19
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 9-12
Kids create casein plastic and PLA plastic, using food ingredients like milk and cornstarch, and mold it into a usable shape.
This program will be presented by Stephen David Soltish of 4-H Explorations at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Curriculum Connection for Westchester County Schools, Camps, and Afterschool Programs.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Pronoun Pins (Young Activists Club)
Monday, July 24
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 8 and Up
Ever wondered why some people wear pins that say “she/her,” “they/them,” “he/him,” “xe/xem,” or something else? Or have you already decided what works for you right now and you want to let people know? Either way, come on in to make pronoun pins and/or buttons you can put on your clothes or bags so people know what words to use to refer to you.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Tuesday, July 25
4:00 – 5:00 PM
Teens
Join other teens to have snacks, talk all things anime & manga, choose our next read, and check out the anime streaming service Crunchyroll! No knowledge or familiarity with manga or anime required.
Manga are comics or graphic novels originating from Japan that are typically read right to left. Learn more and check out our manga collection at DFPL.
Email ayeranossian@wlsmail.org for information and to sign up.
Wednesday, July 26
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 6 and Up
Nicole Jones of The Artful Event will teach kids how to make self portraits using fabric remnants, buttons, and jewelry scraps.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
|Summer Storywalk on the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail
Launch at the Keeper’s House
Friday, June 30
10:30 AM
Ages 3 and Up
Launch Event: Join Ms. Gina for storytime at the Keeper’s House on the Old Croton Aqueduct trail to launch our brand new storywalk for the summer! We’ll be learning about kindness and making change in our community with The Little Things: A Story About Acts of Kindness by Christian Trimmer and illustrated by Kaylani Juanita. Then we’ll do a nature-themed craft together!
Visit our storywalk all summer long, starting at the Keeper’s House and continuing toward Chestnut Street on the Old Croton Aqueduct. Available in Spanish and English.
Kids who attend the above program (either the storywalk or the launch) are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration preferred but not required — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
|Lego Club
Fridays, June 30 – August 11
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 3+
Contribute to a communal LEGO sculpture as inspired by our theme All Together Now or build your own masterpiece! Finished sculptures may be put on display in the children’s room by request.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
|Toddler & Preschool Storycraft
Thursdays, July 6 & 20, August 3 & 17
10:30 – 11:15 AM
Ages 2-4
Ms. Gina will lead everyone in singing, reading a story themed after community and/or activism, and doing a simple craft that will help us to explore the world around us and the ways that we can make it better.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
|Paws for Reading with Buddy
Saturdays, July 15 & August 5
12:00 – 1:00 PM
All Ages
Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
|Stuffed Animal Sleepover Storytime
Wednesday, August 2
5:30 PM
All Ages
Bring in your stuffies for a bedtime story and activity, then leave them at the library for overnight shenanigans! They will return to you with photo booklets and a souvenir from their time at the library.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
|Plant a Tree at the Library (Young Activists Club)
Monday, August 7
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 4 and Up
We will begin with a storytime, then will transition to decorating pots and planting trees to learn about their importance to the environment.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Who Polluted the River? with 4-H Explorations
Wednesday, August 9
3:30 – 4:30 PM
Ages 5-12
Students learn the history of the Hudson River and how much human activity has polluted it. Then they try to clean up the mess using different technologies.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
End of Summer Reading Finale Party
Friday, August 18
2:00 – 3:00 PM
All Ages
Close out the summer at our annual finale party, where special guest James McLeod (aka That Vitiligo Guy and author of My Daily Superpowers and The Boy Behind the Face) will stir up our positivity and inspire us to take the lessons from All Together Now forward with us as we move into the fall. Enjoy FREE ice cream from Penny Lick, games, and more! Everyone is welcome, whether or not you achieved your reading goal this summer.
Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Recurring Events
Baby Songs and Stories
Mondays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM
Parents/Caregivers of Babies Under 24 Months
Join children’s librarian Gina to learn songs, fingerplays, and more that you can do with your baby. Each meeting will leave time for open discussion and connection with other parents and caregivers. Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Toddler Stretch & Sing Storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM (except July 4)
Ages 18-36 Months
Get your wiggles out with songs and stories with Ms. Gina! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Take & Make Craft Kits for Kids
Saturdays, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Ages 3 and Up
Pick up a kit containing a craft that you can do at home. Supplies are limited! Call the library at (914) 693-6614 to reserve your kit for pick up.
July 1: Popsicle Stick Uncle Sam
July 8: Paper Plate Turtles
July 15: Popsicle Stick Fans
July 22: Paper Plate Beach Craft
Look for more crafts in August!
Stuffed Animal Field Trips
Ages 3 and Up
The library’s stuffed animals want to go on field trips! Check one out, bring them home, and add to their personal scrapbooks by writing about and taking pictures of the fun things you do together. When you’re at the library, you can visit the animals who have made it back to home base and see what they’ve been up to. Stuffed animals may be periodically rotated out based on condition.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Ages 0-5
Our newest early literacy initiative is the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Open to any child who hasn’t started kindergarten yet (even newborns!), this year-round, ongoing program asks families who register to keep a log of the books they’ve read with their children. For every 250 books you log, you can earn cool prizes. The library will provide all the materials that you need to get started! Interested in signing up? Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org or call (914) 693-6615 to register!
Registration required for library programs, please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website!
