Summer ‘HOPE’ T-Shirts And Hastings Walk For Hope

May 22, 2021

Hastings Youth Council and Hastings K.I.D.S (Kids Involved Doing Service) are proud to announce the launch of a limited edition collection of T-shirts with proceeds going to the Youth Council and American Cancer Society. The three designs feature artwork inspired by ‘hope’ by Farragut Middle School students Grace Chalker, Trinity Wiese and Ella Tadmor, and Hastings High School student Caroline Rosner. Trinity Wiese, a 5th grade student, says of her work: “When I think of hope I think of love and happiness, so I like to hope!” T-shirts are available to pre-order between now and Monday May 24th at: hastings-youth-council.itemorder.com Shirts cost $19, with order collections from Hastings High School on Friday 4th June, between 11:10-11:50am and 2:45-4pm. T-shirts are produced with the support of Rainbow Lettering.On the weekend of June 5th and 6th, the Youth Council and Hastings K.I.D.S continue their fundraising efforts when ‘Hastings Walks for Hope’ – an effort to encourage anyone walking anywhere in Hastings over that weekend to do so in aid of the American Cancer Society. Youth Council members and Hastings K.I.D.S volunteers will staffseveral stations along the Acqueduct during the RiverArts Music Tour on June 5th from 3-7pm, providing information about Youth Council programs, American Cancer Society prevention information, and a final opportunity to purchase a t-shirt. “Come out and support our Hastings Walks for Hope campaign to raise money for the American Cancer Society by walking, fundraising, purchasing a Hope t-shirt, and volunteering for our event!” – Elizabeth Galletta, Hastings Youth Council Co-President.About Hastings Youth CouncilThe Hastings Youth Council provides support and resources to the youth of our community and their families by maintaining community outreach programs, drug prevention programs in our schools, counseling for youth and families, volunteer and job opportunities, and by offering a safe haven for children of all ages.About Hastings K.I.D.SHastings K.I.D.S. (Kids Involved Doing Service) is a venture of the Hastings Youth Council that includes all HHS students who want to participate in community service.

