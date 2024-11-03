Support our Sponsors
Dobbs Ferry News

Successful Kickball Event Raises Awareness And Lifts Spirits

• Bookmarks: 5

Jacob's family thanks all of his supporters
November 3, 2024

By Christina Ha–

The Dobbs Ferry community came together on Saturday, November 2, to kick Sanfilippo Syndrome to the moon!

The 5th Annual Moonball Kickball Tournament and Family Fun Day was held at Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park to support 15-year old Jacob Moon, of Dobbs Ferry, in his fight against Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare and fatal degenerative disease, that affects 1 in 70,000 in the US each year.

Jacob lacks an enzyme that breaks down cellular waste. As it accumulates, it destroys the brain and reduces his life expectancy to his late teen years. There are a few clinical trials available but no treatment or cure.

Organizers Brooke Bass and Patti Hartnett are friends with Jacob’s family: parents Christine and Bill Moon, 17-year old Ella, and 11-year old Matthew. Christine and Bill have seen the heartbreaking signs worsen in Jacob who used to speak, sing, and run around prior to his diagnosis eight years ago. Most recently, Jacob has demonstrated mobility difficulties and an increased frequency of falls which has raised safety concerns.

More than 150 children played in the kickball tournament, including Jacob who played in a Buddy Ball game, with other local children who also suffer from Sanfilippo Syndrome. The Family Fun Day included entertaining activities such as a bubble bus, face painting and arts & crafts. Raffles and refreshments from local eateries were available as well.

“Since Jacob’s diagnosis, the community support has been tremendous and it’s very heartwarming to see how many people come out. I’m very humbled by it,” said Bill Moon, Jacob’s father.

“We were thrilled about the turnout,” said Patti Hartnett, event co-organizer. “With Moonball, we tried to come up with an idea that would be inclusive and supportive of all three children in the Moon family, and from volunteers to kickball players and local businesses, it’s clear we can’t pull it off without the entire community’s love and support.”

The Moonball event raises close to $20,000 each year to support Jacob’s changing medical needs and to donate funds to the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. To help support the cause, please visit:www. jacobmoonball.com

Read or leave a comment on this story...

