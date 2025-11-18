Support our Sponsors
Study Completed on Curbside Food Scraps Collection in Rivertowns

November 18, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A multi-municipal study has been completed to develop a plan for curbside collection of food scraps in the rivertown communities.

The effort was made possible through an Intermunicipal Agreement among seven Westchester County villages: Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Sleepy Hollow, and Tarrytown.

The initiative was funded in part by a New York State Hudson River Valley Greenway Grant.

According to the study, the municipalities have “the opportunity” to reach a goal of 80 percent food scrap diversion by 2045.

To achieve that plateau, a multi-year, multi-phase approach that blends “operational capacity, infrastructure development, community engagement and local policy” is required.

Date generated by the study showed the current drop-off model captures only about three to five percent of total food scraps in the rivertowns. In Tarrytown, for example, approximately 1,729 tons of food scraps are generated annually, but only about 71 tons are collected through the village’s drop-off program. Tarrytown’s drop-off location is on Green Street over the H bridge.

It is estimated between 18,000 and 27,000 tons of waste generated annually in the rivertowns could be diverted from landfills through composting.

Private services provide curbside pickup for paying customers in the rivertowns, but the study concluded those services are not widely accessible to all residents.

The study suggests a phased approach to tackling and increasing the collection of food scraps. Phase one includes village-led pilots from 2026 to 2030 to test curbside pickup, expand drop-off locations and pilot small community composting sites in public parks, schools or gardens.

Those early pilots could then evolve into full-service programs, coordinated through an intermunicipal consortium. By 2035, curbside pickup could be integrated into routine DPW operations.

The study builds upon existing countywide recycling programs and reflects a commitment to sustainability, resource conservation and waste reduction.

New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act calls for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and positions organic waste diversion as a key strategy.

 

 

 

