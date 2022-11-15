Advertisement
Students Load Up a Ton of Turkeys for Needy Families

Middle schoolers pass frozen birds for area food banks
November 14, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

On one side were about 40 middle school students—half from Tarrytown’s Transfiguration Catholic School, half from The Leffell School, a Jewish day school in White Plains. On the other side, stacks of boxes containing some 1,250 turkeys, destined for area food banks in time for Thanksgiving.

Helping the kids out where some very tall men used to tossing large round things: members of the Westchester Knicks Basketball Team. Orchestrating the effort to move the frozen birds from out of the Stop & Shop on White Plains Road into a waiting truck was a team of black t-short-clad store employees and staffers from Feeding Westchester, whose hunger relief network supplies meals to over 200,000 each month.

Westchester Knicks team members brought height and passing ability to the effort

According to the non-profit organization, more than a third of Westchester households are at risk of food insecurity.

Once the birds were liberated from their crates, they were passed down a line of kids, bucket brigade style, until they filled the truck.

According to Feeding Westchester, the two faith-based schools “teach their students the importance of providing for those in need and the obligation to engage in charitable activities to make our community and world a better place.”

This program “will allow these youngsters from different faith communities to come together and see how the concepts they are taught in their classroom settings can be put to use and have significant impact to their neighbors in need across Westchester.”

Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program annually distributes 25,000 turkeys throughout five regional states. Every $1 donated to Feeding Westchester provides up to three meals for local children, seniors, and families struggling with hunger.

Students Load Up a Ton of Turkeys for Needy Families

