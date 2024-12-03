Students ‘Hit the Boards!’ at Irvington Middle School

December 2, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

When students at Irvington Middle School hear the phrase “hit the boards,” they enthusiastically dive into the day’s thinking task. The catchy phrase, popularized by teacher Gregg Pernick and co-teacher Marina Zanki, is embraced by teachers and students as it reflects the excitement in math classrooms thanks to an innovative instructional approach.

“When students are told to ‘hit the boards,’ that is their invitation to dive into the task with their group members, try out creative and innovative approaches, and determine which method works best,” Secondary Instructional Coach Nancy Fitzpatrick said. “With this simple phrase, teachers are transforming their classrooms and inspiring students to become confident mathematicians who can effectively work through challenges.”

The teachers use a variety of strategies, such as visibly random grouping, vertical non-permanent surfaces (like dry erase boards) and the “one-marker-no-erasing” rule, which create dynamic learning environments where all students actively participate.

Teachers Dawn Keating and Arielle Rodriguez praise how the method encourages risk-taking in problem-solving, Bernie Keating and Diana Tomaselli appreciate its ability to engage every student, while Francesca Ferreira noted the deep connections her students make.

“It has been a joy to watch,” math teacher and department chair Eli Byers said. “There is an energy in the classrooms that is contagious.”

Under the guidance of Fitzpatrick, math, special education and science teachers are delving into Peter Liljedahl’s “Building Thinking Classrooms in Mathematics,” aimed at empowering students and fostering a deeper, more engaging understanding of math. Through discussion, reflection and shared experiences, Irvington’s educators are turning theory into practice.