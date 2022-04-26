Students’ Artwork Enhances Downtown Shops In Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow

April 26, 2022

By Robert Kimmel–

Strolling along the downtown business streets of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow this month, observant pedestrians might have seen an attractive exhibition of artwork. Posted in many shop windows are a variety of works of art created by the young students of the W.L. Morse School.

The concept of displaying the art for public viewing by second and third grade students at the school belongs to the school’s principal, Torrance Walley, several years ago. “Art is such a powerful way to immediately build a connection,” he asserted early in his pursuit of the idea of bolstering a link between the schools and the community.

Walley shared the notion with JoAnne Murray, a member of the Sleepy Hollow Chamber of Commerce, who embraced and expanded on the idea. She presented the idea to fellow Chamber members, and it was quickly accepted.

Morse School pupil’s artworks were first seen in the windows of stores and restaurants in 2020, but the presentations were somewhat limited by the COVID pandemic. This year’s exhibition is “much bigger than pre-pandemic,“ Principal Walley stated. “Fifty pieces of artwork, and fifty businesses” are involved, he explained.

“The shopkeepers love it,” Walley said. “Owners are thanking the art teacher, and businesses are asking for more artwork,” he claims. The art teacher is Mrs. Jeanette Dietz, who instructs students at the Morse School in once-weekly classes lasting 45 minutes. Walley has lauded Dietz’s ability to bring an “…authentic study of artists and their techniques to our students,” as well as her skill in connecting with her young students. “The students, are sharing that they are excited to see their work all over the two towns,” he added.

An added attraction this year is a second-grade student collaborative effort is at a vacant store front on North Broadway in Tarrytown. “Joanne Murray requested a mural for us to help improve a vacant, storefront window,” Walley said. “We thought this was an amazing example of how student work can solve real world problems.” The big mural, inspired by a present-day artist, was hung on Monday of this week in the former department store window.

As described by Dietz, “Second grade artists started off the school year learning about the contemporary artist Jen Stark. Her artwork is colorful and psychedelic. Jen Stark creates complex paper sculptures as well as murals that have a vibrant drip aesthetic. Stark’s drip paintings give the viewer the illusion of movement,” she said, continuing that, “Students at Morse loved learning that she painted a large mural at the Facebook headquarters, and also designed the animation for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.”

Starks’ work obviously made an impression on the students. “After looking at and discussing Jen Stark’s artwork, students got to work painting their own drip paintings,” Dietz said. “They focused on a limited color palette to create a pattern. Their drip paintings were cut out and glued together to create a giant drip painting!”

The project appears to be in keeping with a message sent out by Principal Walley to parents: “At W.L. Morse, there is a focus on educating the whole child. Students are taught social-emotional skills and opportunities are built into the curriculum to develop a positive character and friendships. We work hard to create a caring community where all students feel welcomed and included.”