Strike by Adjuncts Looms at Mercy College

March 21, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

On March 15, union bargaining committee members from the Faculty Forward/Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 200United, representing adjunct instructors at Mercy College, held a press conference in front of Verrazzano Hall, the administration building on Mercy’s Dobbs Ferry campus, where they announced their intention to vote for a strike authorization. At a Zoom town hall meeting held that same day, the adjuncts they represent expressed frustration at the impasse in negotiations and voted overwhelmingly to hold the strike vote, originally scheduled for April 11 and 12, on April 4-5, a full week earlier, hoping to reach a settlement by the end of this semester.

The heightened prospect of a walkout follows more than two years of collective bargaining (29 sessions in all) that have failed to produce a contract resolving issues of compensation and job security for adjunct faculty, those part-time instructors employed on a semester-by-semester basis (as opposed to permanent, tenured faculty with benefits). Mercy employs about 700 adjuncts and slightly under 250 full professors.

SEIU, which has represented Mercy adjuncts since 2019, is seeking a pay increase to $4,700 per course. The college currently pays between $3,000 and $3,300 but is offering an increase to $3,200 for most adjuncts (those currently making more would get a comparable raise) and a one-time bonus between $250 and $500. The college’s offer would amount to an 8–or-9% raise–about $200–which SEIU finds unacceptable. The union released a chart of adjuncts’ compensation at local schools showing that Mercy’s was lowest.

Job security is another bone of contention. Adjunct instructors, some of whom have taught for years or decades, work under temporary, one-semester contracts with no guarantee of reappointment or renewal. Instances have occurred where contracts were withdrawn at the last minute, according to a representative of SEIU Local200 United who spoke by phone but requested anonymity.

“[The existing arrangement] doesn’t provide any stability or continuity for students, who are wondering how to take a future class with their favorite professor, or how to have mentorship throughout their four years at Mercy,” the union rep explained. The union is requesting longer-term contracts: one to two years, depending on job performance and seniority.

Speaking on the record in a telephone interview, Katherine Flaherty, a member of the bargaining committee who has taught at Mercy as an adjunct for about nine years, reinforced the argument for students’ stability, then shifted her focus to the well-being of the adjuncts themselves. “Being able to actually plan your life is important, knowing that you’ll have the stability of a two-year contract is important, just for basically being able to live and support yourself,” she said.

In response to the threatened strike, the Mercy administration released a statement defending its efforts to negotiate a contract with SEIU, citing a 35% pay raise it gave adjuncts in 2019 when the Mercy absorbed 1,800 students from the College of New Rochelle (CNR), which was closing.

The SEIU rep counterclaims that the 2019 raise only brought Mercy adjuncts up to parity with their CNR counterparts. The administration maintains that its salary rates are “on par with peer institutions in our region.” They say that SEIU’s demands were exorbitant. They further deny that the college is anti-union, touting “a longstanding cordial relationship with another union that represents many of our clerical staff.” That union is the United Auto Workers, whose representative joined the press conference to express solidarity with SEIU.

The clerical staff workers, the rep said, also have grievances that the College has yet to resolve. Mercy President Dr. Timothy Hall, who has been heading up negotiations with the union, released a letter of his own in which he detailed Mercy’s ongoing efforts to satisfy the adjuncts on top of what he claimed were combined increases totaling 45.5% and an agreement to foot the bill for an outside arbitrator when necessary—something he described as a “major concession” by the College. In light of these defenses, the President labeled the threatened strike “irresponsible.”

Calls for higher wages by faculty adjuncts (who make up slightly more than half of college and university faculty nationwide) have been common for years. SEIU Local 200United represents thousands of adjuncts at over 30 colleges and universities across New York and Vermont.

Adjuncts at Mercy remain undeterred by the administration’s response.“As an adjunct faculty member in the nursing department, I am ready to strike for a fair contract,” wrote Crisanta Melicio, another bargaining committee member, in SEIU’s March 15 press release.