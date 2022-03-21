Dobbs Ferry News

Strike by Adjuncts Looms at Mercy College

• Bookmarks: 6

SEIU reps announce forthcoming strike vote by adjuncts at Mercy College
March 21, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

On March 15, union bargaining committee members from the Faculty Forward/Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 200United, representing adjunct instructors at Mercy College, held a press conference in front of Verrazzano Hall, the administration building on Mercy’s Dobbs Ferry campus, where they announced their intention to vote for a strike authorization. At a Zoom town hall meeting held that same day, the adjuncts they represent expressed frustration at the impasse in negotiations and voted overwhelmingly to hold the strike vote, originally scheduled for April 11 and 12, on April 4-5, a full week earlier, hoping to reach a settlement by the end of this semester.

The heightened prospect of a walkout follows more than two years of collective bargaining (29 sessions in all) that have failed to produce a contract resolving issues of compensation and job security for adjunct faculty, those part-time instructors employed on a semester-by-semester basis (as opposed to permanent, tenured faculty with benefits). Mercy employs about 700 adjuncts and slightly under 250 full professors.

Advertisement
  • Rotary Duck Derby - Tarrytown
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

SEIU, which has represented Mercy adjuncts since 2019, is seeking a pay increase to $4,700 per course. The college currently pays between $3,000 and $3,300 but is offering an increase to $3,200 for most adjuncts (those currently making more would get a comparable raise) and a one-time bonus between $250 and $500. The college’s offer would amount to an 8or-9% raise–about $200–which SEIU finds unacceptable. The union released a chart of adjuncts’ compensation at local schools showing that Mercy’s was lowest.

Job security is another bone of contention. Adjunct instructors, some of whom have taught for years or decades, work under temporary, one-semester contracts with no guarantee of reappointment or renewal. Instances have occurred where contracts were withdrawn at the last minute, according to a representative of SEIU Local200 United who spoke by phone but requested anonymity.

“[The existing arrangement] doesn’t provide any stability or continuity for students, who are wondering how to take a future class with their favorite professor, or how to have mentorship throughout their four years at Mercy,” the union rep explained. The union is requesting longer-term contracts: one to two years, depending on job performance and seniority.

Speaking on the record in a telephone interview, Katherine Flaherty, a member of the bargaining committee who has taught at Mercy as an adjunct for about nine years, reinforced the argument for students’ stability, then shifted her focus to the well-being of the adjuncts themselves. “Being able to actually plan your life is important, knowing that you’ll have the stability of a two-year contract is important, just for basically being able to live and support yourself,” she said.

In response to the threatened strike, the Mercy administration released a statement defending its efforts to negotiate a contract with SEIU, citing a 35% pay raise it gave adjuncts in 2019 when the Mercy absorbed 1,800 students from the College of New Rochelle (CNR), which was closing.

The SEIU rep counterclaims that the 2019 raise only brought Mercy adjuncts up to parity with their CNR counterparts. The administration maintains that its salary rates are “on par with peer institutions in our region.” They say that SEIU’s demands were exorbitant. They further deny that the college is anti-union, touting “a longstanding cordial relationship with another union that represents many of our clerical staff.” That union is the United Auto Workers, whose representative joined the press conference to express solidarity with SEIU.

The clerical staff workers, the rep said, also have grievances that the College has yet to resolve. Mercy President Dr. Timothy Hall, who has been heading up negotiations with the union, released a letter of his own in which he detailed Mercy’s ongoing efforts to satisfy the adjuncts on top of what he claimed were combined increases totaling 45.5% and an agreement to foot the bill for an outside arbitrator when necessary—something he described as a “major concession” by the College. In light of these defenses, the President labeled the threatened strike “irresponsible.”

Calls for higher wages by faculty adjuncts (who make up slightly more than half of college and university faculty nationwide) have been common for years. SEIU Local 200United represents thousands of adjuncts at over 30 colleges and universities across New York and Vermont.

Adjuncts at Mercy remain undeterred by the administration’s response.“As an adjunct faculty member in the nursing department, I am ready to strike for a fair contract,” wrote Crisanta Melicio, another bargaining committee member, in SEIU’s March 15 press release.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

March 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A Tulip Poplar tree on the property of a country home her parents bought in France’s Burgundy...
Read More
Here Are Some Local Rivertown Efforts in Support of Ukraine

Here Are Some Local Rivertown Efforts in Support of Ukraine

March 22, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- As Russia’s brutal battle for Ukraine rages on, most Americans seem to be watching in helpless disbelief....
Read More
A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

March 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A Tulip Poplar tree on the property of a country home her parents bought in France’s Burgundy...
Read More
Strike by Adjuncts Looms at Mercy College

Strike by Adjuncts Looms at Mercy College

March 21, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- On March 15, union bargaining committee members from the Faculty Forward/Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 200United, representing...
Read More
Fulfilling Dreams for Critically-Ill Children

Fulfilling Dreams for Critically-Ill Children

March 21, 2022
For over three decades, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley has granted the wishes of more than 3,000 children in the Hudson Valley...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Marjorie Hsu Named to Westchester Community Foundation Board

Sleepy Hollow’s Marjorie Hsu Named to Westchester Community Foundation Board

March 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), which aggregates and distributes millions of dollars in donations to dozens of...
Read More
Band of “Excluded Workers” Stops for Lunch in Irvington

Band of “Excluded Workers” Stops for Lunch in Irvington

March 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A diverse group of some 20 people, said to represent 175,000 largely undocumented workers, are en route...
Read More
Entities Approve Settlement of Litigation with The Landing

Entities Approve Settlement of Litigation with The Landing

March 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A four-year legal battle centering around the conversion of single-family residences to condominiums at The Landing on...
Read More
Rivertowns Energy Upgrades now Easier with Heat Pump Permit Fee Waivers

Rivertowns Energy Upgrades now Easier with Heat Pump Permit Fee Waivers

March 16, 2022
-- By Lily Carey The Villages of Tarrytown, Irvington and Sleepy Hollow have collaborated to waive project fees for the...
Read More
ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

March 16, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- And after a year’s hiatus forced by the pandemic, it was indeed good to be back. Though...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
199 views
bookmark icon