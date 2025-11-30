Stop The Political Games

Letter to the Editor:

I recently read Rep. Lawler’s Oct. 30 newsletter, and I am appalled. He needs to stop his political games and lies and be truthful about why the Democrats are not willing to agree to what he refers to as a “clean continuing resolution.” There is one HUGE obstacle in that resolution that people need to understand and he fails to mention – the refusal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, set to expire the end of this year. He says he is working with some Republicans to get approval for a one-year extension. And where does that leave us in a year’s time? Like the changes made under the BBB, the bad stuff won’t go into effect until after the mid-terms, when it is too late for people to change their votes, as they realize how bad that BBB and the one-year extension are. Without an ongoing, unlimited or minimum multi-year extension, millions of people will not be able to afford healthcare coverage; premiums may go up as high as 114%*; many young, healthy people will forgo health insurance altogether. Health care should be a right, not a privilege. It is not free, but it should be affordable.

*See KFF article: https://www.kff.org/affordable-care-act/aca-marketplace-premium-payments-would-more-than-double-on-average-next-year-if-enhanced-premium-tax-credits-expire/

Maybe Mr. Lawler and the rest of Congress need to be reminded of their oaths to uphold and defend the Constitutionand then do what is right for the country and for their constituencies. The House has been out of session for weeks and is not voting on anything. Mr. Lawler needs to demand that Speaker Johnson bring the House back, that they fund SNAP (we have the $$; our people are starving while we send $20 billion to Argentina! REALLY??**), that they negotiate the unlimited extension of the ACA tax credits to protect everyone’s access to health care, and that they get to work passing a budget that HELPS Americans! These are not extraordinary requests-this is asking Mr. Lawler and all of Congress TO DO THEIR JOBS!!! I encourage everyone to contact Mr. Lawler at 202-255-6506 or https://lawler.house.gov/contact/ and urge him to extend the ACA tax credits indefinitely. This affects all of us.

**At least one Federal Court has just ruled that SNAP has to be paid – and the President has hinted he will try to find a way to fund SNAP. Is this another game he’s been playing?

Thank you,

Maria Modica-Snow,

Peekskill