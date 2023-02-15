Advertisement
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

Stop Illegal School Bus Passing in Westchester

February 15, 2023

We are parents, daycare providers, teachers, and workers who – together – are raising the next generation of Westchester residents. Every day, we entrust our school district with our children’s safety. Of course, we expect them to take every necessary precaution to ensure their little bodies and minds are protected. We also expect their partners – including the County – to support them in delivering on the promise of keeping our kids safe.

But, over the course of the back-to-school period this year, pilot programs in two Westchester County school districts (Somers Central and Hendrick Hudson) captured more than 640 illegal school bus passings. Hundreds of drivers were caught on video while recklessly ignoring the law and putting the kids who get on and off school buses every day in danger. In recent years, our communities have also seen an increase in dangerous driving around school buses. Recent reports from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) note that school bus illegal passing is at an ‘epidemic level,’ with more than 41.8 million violations each year nationwide. Every instance that goes unenforced endangers the life of a child in our county.

Westchester kids are the only kids in our region who do not benefit from school bus safety programs. Because of Westchester County’s inaction, our school districts are not able to implement solutions aimed at enforcing laws. As a result, school districts in Westchester County are denied the opportunity to utilize advanced photo enforcement technology to catch lawbreakers and issue citations to motorists who illegally pass a stopped school bus. Neighboring suburban counties, including Rockland, Dutchess, Putnam, as well as Suffolk County, and several municipalities in Nassau County on Long Island, have all passed local laws and approved full fleet, zero cost bus safety programs. These programs – which combine education and sustainable enforcement – are proven to dramatically curb dangerous driving around school buses and across all community roads.

Advertisement
Donate to The Hudson Independent

These school bus safety programs can be applied across entire bus fleets, leaving no child unsafe, and are available to communities at no cost through a violator-funded program – the motorists who put children at risk, pay for the technology that protects them.

We have come together to implore Westchester County to prioritize the safety of our children and pass this important legislation to enhance public safety now.

Signed by :

Hendrick Hudson School District

Elizabeth Gilleo, Transportation Supervisor, Hendrick Hudson HS PTSA

Rebecca Quigley, President

Michelle Piccolo Hill, Vice President

Antoinette Pio, Vice President

Jenean Eichenholtz, Secretary

David Parker, Treasurer

Maira Sullivan, Corresponding Secretary

Hendrick Hudson Elementary PTA Executive Board

Antoinette Pio, Co-President

Dana Goyer, Co-President

Allison Hooban, VP

TaNitra Watson, VP

Alana Silverman, VP

Mariella Carrasquillo, VP

Katie Reilly Strommer, Treasurer

Rebecca Chess-Pettit, Corresponding Secretary

Jessica Berbeck, Secretary

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby

It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby

February 10, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- Adoptions are underway for the little rubber ducks awaiting their chance to compete in The Rotary Club...
Read More
Trustees Approve Zoning Change to Allow ADUs in Tarrytown

Trustees Approve Zoning Change to Allow ADUs in Tarrytown

February 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The majority of the raucous crowd that stretched outside the tense meeting room at Village Hall Wednesday...
Read More
Future of Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Looks Bright with Strong Nucleus

Future of Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Looks Bright with Strong Nucleus

February 9, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The future of Sleepy Hollow wrestling is a seventh grader who has a baby face, wears a...
Read More
What Are You Doing For Valentine’s Day?

What Are You Doing For Valentine’s Day?

February 9, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- It's late (but hopefully not too late) to reserve a table for a romantic dinner on Valentine's...
Read More
Where Art and Coffee Come Together

Where Art and Coffee Come Together

February 8, 2023
Killing time while waiting for that Latte at Tarrytown’s Coffee Labs is made easier by the artwork displayed around the...
Read More
Suzanne’s Table in Search of a New Home

Suzanne’s Table in Search of a New Home

February 7, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Up and down the village, folks are lamenting the news that by the end of the month,...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill

Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill

February 4, 2023
Here's the full text of the Board of Trustees' revised proposal for a local law governing Accessory Dwelling Units that...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat

Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat

February 4, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- It appears a fireboat that was part of two historic events in New York City will not...
Read More
DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators

DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators

February 4, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Do you know where your children are? Many parents would answer with relief that their kids are...
Read More
Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)

Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)

February 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon