Stop Holtec from Polluting the Hudson

April 17, 2023

The Town Board of Greenburgh unanimously passed a resolution supporting:

(i) Senate Bill 5181 making it unlawful to discharge any radiological agents into the Hudson River and other water bodies in the State, and providing financial penalties for violations, and

(ii) broadening the remedies in Senate Bill 5181 to add the right to obtain an injunction to prevent such discharges by the State Attorney General, the State Department of Environmental Conservation and any municipality whose residents or environment is potentially affected.

I urge members of the State Legislature to take steps to add an injunctive remedy to the Bill to prevent such discharges from occurring in the first place and to support passage of the Bill as so amended. Adding injunctive relief would provide additional protections to the public and enhance our chances of making sure that radiological waste are not sent into the Hudson in the future. Without injunctive relief Holtec could continue to dump radiological water into the Hudson, pay a fine. Financial penalties will be considered a part of their cost of business and won’t prevent them from doing harm to the river.

Paul Feiner

Town Supervisor

Town of Greenburgh