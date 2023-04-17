Stop Holtec from Polluting the Hudson

Should the Pause be a Full-Stop? | Meanwhile, ask for exactly what you want, and careful: you might just get...Read More
April 17, 2023
The Town Board of Greenburgh unanimously passed a resolution supporting:
(i) Senate Bill 5181 making it unlawful to discharge any radiological agents into the Hudson River and other water bodies in the State, and providing financial penalties for violations, and
(ii) broadening the remedies in Senate Bill 5181 to add the right to obtain an injunction to prevent such discharges by the State Attorney General, the State Department of Environmental Conservation and any municipality whose residents or environment is potentially affected.
I urge members of the State Legislature to take steps to add an injunctive remedy to the Bill to prevent such discharges from occurring in the first place and to support passage of the Bill as so amended. Adding injunctive relief would provide additional protections to the public and enhance our chances of making sure that radiological waste are not sent into the Hudson in the future. Without injunctive relief Holtec could continue to dump radiological water into the Hudson, pay a fine. Financial penalties will be considered a part of their cost of business and won’t prevent them from doing harm to the river.
Paul Feiner
Town Supervisor
Town of Greenburgh
Westchester Tennis Anyone?
April 14, 2023
By Shana Liebman— On May 12th, the annual Westchester Tennis Ladder (WTL) will begin its fourth season — and for...Read More
Irena Portenko Plays Piano to Save Lives
April 14, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- It was a little over a year ago, March 27, when Dobbs Ferry resident and concert pianist...Read More
Three Charged in Residential Burglaries in SH, Dobbs Ferry
April 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Three men from Queens were charged last month in connection with residential burglaries in Sleepy Hollow and...Read More
Track Fire Lights Up Hudson Line in Tarrytown
April 12, 2023
Tarrytown residents living along the river east of the Washington Irving Boat Club, were awakened by flames lighting the early...Read More
What is a Repair Café?
April 12, 2023
By Suzie Fromer Repair Cafes are community events where volunteer repair coaches from your town help fix your beloved but...Read More
WHAT THE COUNTY IS DOING THAT YOU OUGHT TO KNOW ABOUT
April 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— What happens in White Plains, seat of the county government, does not always stay in White Plains,...Read More
Discharge of Radioactive Wastewater from Indian Point Under Scrutiny
April 5, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Elected officials, municipal leaders and environmental groups are collectively criticizing a plan to dump one million gallons...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Students Get a Taste of a Career in the Trades
April 5, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Perched in the driver’s seat of a cement truck operating the controls, Tyler was having the time...Read More
Local High School Baseball Squads Enter Season Swinging
April 3, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity high school baseball teams for the 2023 season. DOBBS FERRY...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.