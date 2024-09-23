Support our Sponsors
Stewart-Cousins Provides Shames JCC With Bus for After School Program

September 23, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins secured a $50,000 state grant to provide the Shames Jewish Community Center (JCC) on the Hudson with a new bus for their “Almost Home” after school program.

The new vehicle has been in use since the start of the school year, helping the JCC to provide safe and reliable transportation for students from several Tarrytown schools to the center, offering a vital resource for working families in need of after school care.

“We are incredibly grateful to State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for providing the Shames JCC with the funding needed to purchase a bus to transport local students to our after-school program,” said Adam Weiss, CEO of Shames JCC. “When local families and the JCC needed her, she responded with quick action. The JCC would not be the same without her partnership and commitment to our community.”

The new bus expands the JCC’s ability to accommodate students in the program, which offers academic support and recreational activities in a safe environment. Stewart-Cousins visited the JCC in Tarrytown this month to see the bus in action and met with staff and students who are benefiting from the program.

“I am proud to have delivered state funding to purchase a bus for the Shames JCC Almost Home after school program,” Stewart-Cousins said. “This grant will help ensure that students have the transportation they need, allowing parents to focus on their work knowing their children are in good hands. Supporting families and working parents in our community is one of my top priorities, and I’m thrilled to see these funds making a difference.”

