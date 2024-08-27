Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools with $350K for Outdoor Classrooms

August 27, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins presented a $350,000 check to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Monday to support capital improvements to outdoor classrooms at Sleepy Hollow Middle and High School at the Second Annual Back to School Bash at Patriot’s Park.

“Investing in our children’s education is one of the most important things we can do for our future. Supporting the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns with this funding will ensure that students have access to safe, modern, and inspiring learning environments,” Stewart-Cousins said. “By improving these outdoor classrooms, we are not only enhancing our schools but also fostering a love of learning and respect for the environment. I remain committed to supporting school districts across Westchester and New York State as they work to provide the best possible education for our children.”

School administrators said the outdoor classrooms at Sleepy Hollow Middle and High School have played a crucial role in providing students with hands-on, interdisciplinary learning experiences that enhance traditional classroom instruction. However, these spaces have deteriorated over the years, with crumbling seating areas and outdated facilities, limiting their effectiveness and safety.

The renovation project will upgrade seating, shelters, and educational resources, transforming these areas into dynamic environments that support a broad range of curricular activities, from science experiments to art classes.

“By stepping outside the confines of four walls, students can connect with the environment, foster a sense of curiosity and wonder,” said Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ray Sanchez. “We want to thank the Majority Leader for her support of our schools. The funding provided will help us create outdoor spaces that engage with nature, promoting experiential learning and sensory experiences that cannot be replicated indoors.”