Stewart-Cousins Defends Her Majority Leadership In Replay Of 2022 Challenge

October 20, 2024

By Solace Church–

Democratic New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and her Republican opponent, Khristen Kerr, answered questions addressing climate change, voting access, affordability and more in a League of Women Voters forum Wednesday night. What began as a respectful exchange, grew increasingly heated as it progressed.

As expected in any race with a long-time incumbent, both candidates repeatedly referenced Stewart-Cousins’ record, with the majority leader focusing on her successes over nearly two decades, while Kerr repeatedly accused her opponent of squandering her lengthy tenure.

Support our Sponsors



“Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins hasn’t made New York better, in fact, she has made things go from bad to worse,” Kerr said in her closing statement. “She promises to make better changes for New York and hasn’t done so in the 17 years that she has been in office.”

Late in the debate, Stewart-Cousins jumped in to challenge multiple incidents of what she charged were false statements by Kerr, such as claiming that she had defunded the police.

Both candidates, who previously faced off in 2022, identified affordability as one of the most important issues for voters in District 35, which covers portions of southern Westchester, including all of Greenburgh, Scarsdale and parts of Yonkers, White Plains, and New Rochelle. Stewart-Cousins said that she has “made it [her] mission” to address affordability since becoming majority leader, citing legislation to expand child and senior tax credit eligibility, capping taxes and providing $350 million in supplements to parents and seniors.

“Middle class taxpayers have the lowest tax rate in 70 years,” she stated, echoing claims by Governor Kathy Hochul. “So we will continue to build on that. In fact, in District 35, 82,000 taxpayers saved nearly $40 million,” she claimed.

Kerr attributed much of the current high cost of living to the millions spent on housing for migrants, as well as high energy costs, two areas, along with “fixing bail reform,” she says she would fix if elected.

“We don’t have any more resources in the 2025 budget for New York State. There’s $2.4 billion allocated to migrants, and we don’t have enough money for our veterans and senior citizens and those who are already facing issues with housing and paying their bills,” she said, calling the influx of migrants the “biggest issue” in New York.

On most issues, such as Proposition 1, the candidates aligned with their respective parties’ stances. Stewart-Cousins expressed her full support for the bill, stating that it would simply codify what is already in state law, as well as protecting the right to abortion. Kerr said the amendment would take away parents’ rights by allowing young children to go through gender-altering surgery without the permission of their parents.

They did agree on one piece of legislation: the Packaging Reduction Bill that would bolster recycling by curbing excess packaging.

On climate change, Stewart-Cousins recited an extensive list of bills that she shepherded through the Senate, including the 2019 Climate Act, Clean Water Infrastructure Act and Build Public Renewables Act.

“Just this last year, we had a $4.2 billion bond that the people voted on and passed that will help us in terms of our infrastructure and our resilience dealing with runoff and sewers,” she added.

Kerr countered that money used for offshore wind turbines, which she called inefficient and detrimental to sea life, should be reallocated to offer solar panels for residents and businesses. She also advocated for the reopening of Indian Point nuclear power plant, while also advocating for more public contributions, such as carpooling and telecommuting, as ways to reduce vehicle emissions.

When asked about voting security and access, Kerr expressed disapproval of a lack of ID requirement to vote, listing off other events that require ID, like a game at Yankee Stadium or a political rally by Vice President Kamala Harris. Otherwise, she wondered, “How do you know that this particular person who is showing up to vote is actually that person?” Kerr asked.

Stewart-Cousins touted her past work on voter access, such as facilitating early voting, automatic voter registration, pre-registration and increased compensation for poll workers.

The candidates answered questions about other issues, including affordable housing, gun control, fare beating, education and political misinformation, none of which shed new light on anticipated partisan positions—and none of which seemed likely to affect the outcome pundits expect from the November 5 vote.