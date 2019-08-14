Stepinac High School 2019 Graduate Peter Astriab to be Awarded Bob Fitzsimmons Scholarship on August 16

Congratulations to Peter Astriab, recipient of the 2019 Bob Fitzsimmons Scholarship. Astriab will receive the prestigious annual award onstage at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford on Friday, August 16.

Astriab, from Yonkers, is a 2019 graduate of the Health Sciences Academy at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains. A member of the National Honor Society, Astriab acted with the Stepinac Drama Club for four years and was nominated this year for a Metropolitan High School Theatre Award in the category of “Outstanding Featured Ensemble Member” for his role as Mario in “A Bronx Tale.” Astriab will attend St. John’s University this fall, majoring in Biomedical Sciences, and plans to continue acting and singing in college.

The Bob Fitzsimmons Scholarship is awarded each year to a college-bound Stepinac High School senior who has excelled in the theatre arts. The scholarship was created to honor Bob Fitzsimmons, a Stepinac graduate, who died suddenly in 1992 at the age of 37. Fitzsimmons was the Public Relations Director at Westchester Broadway Theatre as well as a beloved and highly-acclaimed actor, producer, writer, and director.