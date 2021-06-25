Stefan Wilgermein, Jr., 65

June 24, 2021

Stefan M. Wilgermein, Jr., a longtime Tarrytown resident, died June 21, after a long battle with lung disease. He was 65.

He was born in New York City on July 10, 1955 to Stefan M. and Alma Roehrig Wilgermein. He was a graduate of Mount St. Michael’s High School.

Mr. Wilgermein retired as a supervisor with the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities. He was a member of the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Washington Engine Company #2 of the Tarrytown Fire Department. He will always be remembered as an avid fan of the NY Mets and the NY Islanders and had been cheering his team on during the playoff games.

He is survived by his loving wife Anabel (Rabassa) as well as his sons Andrew (Nicole) and Stefan (Amy) and his grandson Joey. He is also survived by his brother Robert and his sister Susan Masaraci.

