Obituaries

Stefan Wilgermein, Jr., 65

June 24, 2021

Stefan M. Wilgermein, Jr., a longtime Tarrytown resident, died June 21, after a long battle with lung disease. He was 65.

He was born in New York City on July 10, 1955 to Stefan M. and Alma Roehrig Wilgermein. He was a graduate of Mount St. Michael’s High School.

Advertisement

Mr. Wilgermein retired as a supervisor with the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities. He was a member of the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Washington Engine Company #2 of the Tarrytown Fire Department. He will always be remembered as an avid fan of the NY Mets and the NY Islanders and had been cheering his team on during the playoff games.

He is survived by his loving wife Anabel (Rabassa) as well as his sons Andrew (Nicole) and Stefan (Amy) and his grandson Joey. He is also survived by his brother Robert and his sister Susan Masaraci.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

June 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson...
Read More
Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge

Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge

June 23, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor....
Read More
Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards

Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards

June 22, 2021
By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park

Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park

June 22, 2021
By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries...
Read More
Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food”

Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food”

June 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the...
Read More
The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview

The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview

June 21, 2021
In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The...
Read More
Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021

Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021

June 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what...
Read More
Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition

Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition

June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an...
Read More
On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19)

On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19)

June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Tarrytown’s sponsorship of the popular al fresco on-street downtown dining returns Saturday, June 19. ...
Read More
Kelli Scott: Irvington’s Accidental Activist

Kelli Scott: Irvington’s Accidental Activist

June 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— When it was announced a year ago this month that there would be a celebration of Juneteenth...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *