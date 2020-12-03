State to Spend $1.3 Million Re-Paving Broadway in Tarrytown

December 3, 2020

By Barret Seaman—

One small piece of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $357 million statewide roadway infrastructure program, announced on October 23rd, is a pretty big chunk of change directed at the Village of Tarrytown: $1.3 million earmarked for the repaving of Broadway (State Route 9) from the Rte. 119 intersection all the way up to College Avenue on the northern edge of Patriots Park. The $1.3 million expenditure by the state is not a grant nor will it affect the village’s financial bookkeeping.

However, those anxious for such long-sought improvements as better access to I-87/287, road widening, a designated bike lane and catwalk for bikes and pedestrians over I-287, or much-needed road-smoothing near the eastbound thruway entrance at the Honda dealership, should not get too excited. Those projects are scheduled for future years and will require even more money.

This job, as expensive as it is, just covers milling, paving and re-striping of Broadway, as is. And the work will be done by the State Department of Transportation—not by the village DPW, or the Town or the County.

While they’re at it, suggests Village Administrator Rich Slingerland, the state road crews might want to extend their work a few hundred yards to the south and fix the left-hand entry lane onto the southeast-bound interstate, which Slingerland modestly described as “rippled and swaled.” Those who do make this turn with any regularity experience the equivalent of being in a 5.7 earthquake for a few exciting seconds.

According to the DOT, this project is expected to get underway in the spring “with an anticipated completion of summer 2021.”

