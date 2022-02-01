State to Hold Symposium on “Long COVID” Thursday, February 3

February 1, 2022

Educational Symposium Brings Together Public Health Experts and Patient Advocates to Inform the State’s Response to Identifying and Treating Long COVID

The Virtual Event Will be Open to the Public and Take Place Thursday , Feb . 3 from 8:45 AM – 2:30 PM

Register for the Free Event Here

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State, led by the State’s Department of Health, will be hosting an expert panel on long COVID on Thursday, February 3. The event will be hosted by State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, and consist of three panels featuring the research, clinical, and functional aspects of this critical public health challenge.

“As New York continues its battle against COVID-19, we are taking action to address the impacts of Long COVID, which include a wide range of symptoms that continue to adversely affect the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is convening a panel of the foremost experts in public health – the first event of its kind for the State – to gather information, pinpoint challenges and create solutions to provide New Yorkers with the treatment, support and resources they need to recover. I applaud our partners at the Department of Health and NYC Health + Hospitals for their continued efforts to help ensure we are leading the nation in our fight against Long COVID.”

The forum will include specialists, clinicians, social scientists, advocates, and other stakeholders to share their experience, expertise, and insights. The discussion and findings will inform the State’s response to long COVID—including policy, regulatory, and program considerations—to support impacted New Yorkers as well as the healthcare providers who care for them.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “Analyzing the challenges brought by COVID-19 today enables us to create solutions for New Yorkers tomorrow. In the first event of its kind for the State, the Department is bringing together public health leaders, survivors, and advocates to address long COVID for patients and providers alike. Since this novel virus first arrived in the United States, with New York being one of its first and hardest-hitting stops, the State Department of Health has been committed to identifying and developing a comprehensive response to long COVID.”

A proportion of New Yorkers who have previously been infected with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide range of physical, mental, emotional, and psychological symptoms that affect their daily lives. Symptoms associated with long COVID can vary widely, from cardiovascular symptoms like heart palpitations to difficulty breathing and excessive fatigue and can include difficulty concentrating or other psychological symptoms.

Long COVID symptoms can also occur even if the initial COVID illness is not severe and can last for months or even a year. While scientists are still working to understand long COVID, the State is committed to bringing together a wide range of health specialists and scientists to formulate a meaningful response to address this phenomena. On Jan. 26, Governor Hochul announced New York State is offering new, online educational opportunities to help workers who believe they contracted COVID-19 due to an exposure at work, especially those suffering from ongoing long-haul symptoms. This new event builds on these efforts.

The free event will be held virtually and open to the public. It will take place from 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The symposium will feature three separate panel discussions throughout the day. The event schedule is below:

8:45 am – 9:00 am: Introduction from State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett

9:00 am – 10:30 am: A premier research panel who will further define what is currently known including epidemiological aspects of the condition, biological causes, groups most severely affected, and current research efforts.

11:00 am – 12:30 pm: An expert clinical care panel will discuss the various clinical manifestations and presentations of long COVID, risk factors, and treatment guidelines in various populations and settings across age, race/ethnicity, and geography.

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm: A integrated panel focusing on policy and functional outcomes will provide recommendations for policies, programs, and initiatives that NYS can use as a framework to address long COVID and aid in the physical, social, and psychological recovery of individuals impacted by long COVID.

New Yorkers can register for the free virtual event here.

