State Grant Allows Historic African-American Church to Further Its Mission

Tarrytown's hjistoric Shiloh Baptist Church
August 2, 2023

By Jude Firpo-Cappiello–

The Shiloh Baptist Church, located on North Washington Street in Tarrytown, recently received a $12,000 grant through the Sacred Sites Program of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. The funds will allow the church, which is one of the oldest historically black churches in the Hudson Valley, to complete repairs to the exterior of the building.

Originally constructed as an opera house in 1884 by Henry T. Smith, owner of a local newspaper, the Tarrytown Herald, the building was sold in 1890 to the Shiloh congregation. Today, the church is led by Reverend Judith R. Williams, Shiloh Baptist Church’s first female minister, who was originally ordained as their first female Deacon.

The Sacred Sites Program , which awarded the grant, is 37 years old, created specifically to help restore religious institution landmarks. Over nearly four decades, the program has awarded over 1,600 grants to religious institutions across the state. According to Colleen Heemeyer, deputy director of the Sacred Sites Program, an important part of evaluating grantees is how many people are served by the congregation; community-wise and culturally. “If a congregation’s building has a failing roof, or is structurally unsound,” says Heemeyer, “then it cannot serve its community. By offering these grants, we can help serve communities throughout New York State.”

Partnering with the Gullotta House, one of Westchester’s leading community-aid organizations that offers help to residents facing hardships, Shiloh offers services such as a thrift-store, exercise classes, and after-school tutoring, which will resume as usual after the repairs on the church are completed. The congregation reaches about 550 people outside of its membership through these programs. Last year, the church helped serve over 450 Thanksgiving meals for community members in need.

The church now operates with approximately 60 parishioners, aided by a following on Facebook and YouTube. “Shiloh Baptist Church has long been a place of Worship that many in the community call home,” says Reverend Williams. “We are not only a place of Worship; it’s our goal to serve as a beacon of hope and a place to provide community services.”

Reverend Williams anticipates that completion of the various projects “will take some time, perhaps well into 2025. “There’s a wonderful Chinese quote that says, “Don’t Be Afraid of Growing Slowly,” she observes. “Be Afraid of Standing Still.’”

bookmark icon