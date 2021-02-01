Top News

State, County Declare State of Emergency

A radar view of the winter storm as of Monday afternoon
February 1, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

With snow falling relentlessly at a rate that intermittently reaches three inches an hour, both Governor Andrew Cuomo and Westchester County Executive George Latimer declared state of emergency Monday.

The Westchester declaration went into effect at 1:00 p.m. Monday and extends all the way until Thursday, February 4. Latimer’s declaration cited “disaster and emergency condition existing by reason of the occurrence of, and imminent threat of, widespread or severe damage, injury, loss of life and property resulting from a severe and prolonged snowstorm with high winds and low visibility.”

Cuomo’s declaration covers 44 counties, including all of those surrounding New York City, and carries with it various travel restrictions and road closures. “Just from a safety and practicality point of view, you should not be on the roads – period,” said Cuomo in announcing the declaration. “There are going to be a number of suspensions and a number of closings. We want people to be aware of that. We said this morning, stay home, and there may be rail and road closings. So if you leave the house, you may not be able to get back.:

Metro North trains will shut down service, with the last trains leaving Grand Central Station at 4:00 p.m. Short and long tandems are banned on I-87 from the New York City line to Exit 24 in Albany as well as on I-95 and I-287. Empty Trailers are banned on I-87 Between Exit 8 to Exit 21A the Berkshire Spur and Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The state is further deploying 130 members of the New York National Guard, including five Emergency Response Forces with 20 soldiers assigned to each.

The forecast as of Monday mid-afternoon for southern Westchester, in addition to what’s already on the ground, is for snow accumulations of 14 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snow may change to a light wintry mix Monday night. Winds could be gusting as high as 45 mph. Expect scattered downed tree limbs and power outages.

 

 

