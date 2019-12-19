State Community Development Resources Awards Include the Rivertowns

By Barrett Seaman

Tis the season. Governor Cuomo has announced the awarding of more than $761 million in economic development aid to communities all across the state—and just in time for Christmas. Some of these grants were previously known and some will take time before the results are obvious, but they will eventually have an impact. Among those for the rivertowns:

$500,000 for the six-acre park and shoreline promenade in Sleepy Hollow, with pedestrian paths and bike trails around Edge on Hudson.

$2,000,000 to relocate Sleepy Hollow’s DPW to a higher location as a defense against future flooding from sea rise.

$246,845 to Dobbs Ferry “to develop innovative approaches for climate change adaptation and community resiliency” in partnership with the Pace Land Use Law Center.

$160,000 to Sleepy Hollow “to promote and increase visitation to the Mid-Hudson Region by including a month-long Irving Themed Circus Show with acrobats, music, storytelling, and entertainers into the Washington Irving/Legend of Sleepy Hollow Bicentennial to increase tourism and generate excitement and interest in planned community investments.”

$75,000 to restore the Philipse Manor Station Building, the new home for the Hudson Valley Writers Center.

$250,000 to the Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve for the rehabilitation of its historic carriage roads, including the Foundation Loop around the former Rockwood Hall.