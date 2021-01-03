Food
Start 2021 With a Shopping Trip to Tarrytown and Irvington’s Winter Season Markets

January 2, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

Cooking relief is on the way! Just after recovering from rich holiday meals and perhaps too much time in the kitchen, our rivertowns will be providing fresh produce and prepared foods through the winter season, giving a new vitality to home-cooking and dining. TaSH (Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow’s Farmers Market) will be opening its first winter season market on Saturday, January 9th, outdoors at the Tarrytown Rec Center parking lot; and the Irvington Farmer’s Market (already in full swing since December) will be held on Sunday, January 10th at the Main Street School parking lot.

Both markets require all customers to wear masks and honor social distancing, all vendors wear masks and gloves, and both markets provide pre-ordering and curbside pick-up. While the TaSH will be operating every second and fourth Saturday of each month, the Irvington Market will be open on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.

TaSH’s website (tashfarmersmarket.org) provides a detailed list and description of all vendors, how to pre-order and access your express pick-up items, directions, food assistance programs and the latest market news. Checking the TaSH website the week before shopping will be the best way to get a sense of which vendors will be in attendance and how to pre-order, if you choose to do so.

The Irvington Market is also a walk-in market with a similar option to pre-order from up to five vendors, all pre-paid. The market website: irvmkt.org provides a vendor pre-order sheet with basic information about each seller, what they sell and how to order and prepay. Safety protocols are strictly enforced when shopping.

Supporting local farmers’ markets helps support independent farmers, most of whom live and work within a 200-mile radius of the rivertowns. Both markets give high priority to organic growers and farmers who use sustainable practices. Customers can also be assured that the value-added items purchased (pastas, cheeses, condiments, teas, and coffees, ready-made foods et.al.) are also created with the highest standards, most often using organic or sustainably produced ingredients as well.

You will taste the difference. And, during these trying times of isolation when it is so important to eat healthy meals prepared with fresh, chemical-free ingredients, you may also find produce you have never cooked with before, recipes on the market sites and suggestions from the vendors you buy from.  So, whether you are cooking at home or treating yourself to prepared ravioli, a rich cheese, a mouth-watering baked good or a tasty condiment, enjoy grocery shopping in the out of doors, experiment with new ingredients, and, above all, stay safe and well.

 

If You Go:

TaSH

Tarrytown Rec Center parking lot, West Main Street

Second and fourth Saturdays, until May 8

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

tashfarmersmarket.org

 

 Irvington Farmers Market:

Main Street School parking lot

Second and fourth Sunday, through May 23rd

9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

irvmkt.org

