December 1, 2022

Stanley Tauber passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23 at the age of 102. The son of Sadie (Gold) and Arthur Tauber, Stanley was born in Yonkers on December 31, 1919. He had survived his brothers Louis, George and Leonard and sister Jeanette.

After graduating from Saunders High School he became a machinist. Although his occupation entitled him to a military deferment, he enlisted in the Air Force and was proud to have served his country. He became an Air Force Staff Sergeant with the 500th Bomb Squadron in the Armament Group in the South Pacific stationed in New Guinea.

Stanley was honored as the Grand Marshal of the Hastings Memorial Day Parade in 2017 in recognition of his sixty years of dedicated service to the Hastings VFW. He served as Commander in 1962, 1963, l964 and 2000 and then as Quartermaster for twelve years.

Stanley lived in Hastings for more than 75 years where he and his cherished wife, the late, Virginia (DeNardo) raised their children. He is survived by his daughter Carol DeAngelis, of Irvington, and son David and daughter-in-law Lorrie, of Virginia. Stanley is the proud grandfather of five grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.

In addition to being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he excelled in a career as a tool and die maker that spanned more than 35 years. He worked at Anaconda Wire and Cable Company in Hastings and Refined Syrups and Sugars in Yonkers. Stanley earned the reputation as the “go-to-guy” for complex projects.

Stanley was a very social, charismatic gentleman who was thankful for the many blessings in his long healthy life. He loved helping everyone and was always thinking of others instead of himself. He was a devoted Catholic and member of the St. Mathews Church in Hastings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VFW at www.vfw.org/HelpOurHeroes or a charity of your choice.

Funeral Service 10:30AM Wednesday Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Dobbs Ferry. Visiting 2-4 and 7-9pm Tuesday at the funeral home.