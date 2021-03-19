Standing Up Against Anti-Asian Racism

March 19, 2021

Joint Statement Opposing Anti-Asian Racism; From the Town of Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee, The River Towns Civil Rights Forum, Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Human Rights Action, and the Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus

The Town of Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee, the River Towns Civil Rights Forum, Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Human Rights Action and the Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus/Greenburgh/White Plains chapter stand together to condemn all attacks against Asian Americans across the nation. We support the work of the Westchester and Hudson Valley Chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans (‘OCA”) in fighting to improve the social, political and economic well-being of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (“AAPIs”).

According to Stop AAPI Hate, there have been nearly 3,800 anti-Asian bias incidents in the past year in the United States, more than 500 of them in the first two months of 2021. We condemn the recent horrific murders in Atlanta, the vicious attack against an older woman outside the Westchester Mall in White Plains, and the name calling and physical harassment against people of Asian descent all over New York. Hate and violence have no home here in our town, our state, or anywhere else.

Thanks to the Ardsley High School Asian Students Union for stepping up to spread awareness of the scourge of xenophobia and build support in Westchester for the Asian community. We will be by their side this Saturday, March 20th, at a noon rally planned by them and the Ardsley Multicultural Diversity and Inclusion Committee, at noon at Pascone Park, near Ardsley Middle School.

Whenever one community is threatened, all communities are threatened. To our Asian and Asian-American community members: Know that you are supported here.

Submitted by:

Lynn Goodman, Town of Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee Lynnidagoodman@hotmail.com

Robert Wingate, River Towns Civil Rights Forum

rhwingate@gmail.com

OJ Yizar, Jewel Johnson, Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus

j joyiz@aol.com

Joe Cesarano, Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Human Rights Action

Joe@tarrytownhumanrights.org

Share the News!







