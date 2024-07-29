July 29, 2024
One Lawrence Street in Ardsley Cleared for Development
July 29, 2024
This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read it in its entirety, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/greenburgh-brownfield-cleared-for by Kris DiLorenzo-- The...Read More
Stand Down
July 29, 2024
STAND DOWN: The art of the graceful exit By Krista Madsen– What a week of dignity and delight. What a moment on...Read More
New Eatery in Dobbs Ferry Offers Inspired Latin Cuisine
July 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Anyone looking for Latin American cuisine and cocktails should look no further than Mirabella Cocina Latina, the...Read More
The Bridge Lights Up For ITAV’s 10th
July 26, 2024
To have the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge stanchions lit up in your colors, you have to earn it. That’s what...Read More
Daniel Donato Celebrates Jerry Garcia At The Cap With His Cosmic Country Vibe
July 25, 2024
By W.B. King-- Reflecting on Malcom Gladwell’s book Outliers: The Story of Success, Daniel Donato agrees that over the years...Read More
Mercy And Verizon Provide STEM Training For Kids From Under-Resourced Schools
July 23, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Classmates and families looked on approvingly as Vincent watched the delivery of his palm-sized Clash of...Read More
First-Ever Mermaid Festival Makes a Splash at Kingsland Point Park
July 22, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Mermaids, pirates, giant fish, even the Headless Horsemen came out to play at Sleepy Hollow’s inaugural Mermaid...Read More
Cord-Cut
July 22, 2024
CORD-CUT: Release and repair By Krista Madsen– UMBILICAL I was born with the cord around my neck, which I considered...Read More
Six Sleepy Hollow High Students Excel in Photo Contest
July 21, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Sleepy Hollow High School students finished in the Top 100 at the 2024 American Association of...Read More
Tech Angels Help Seniors in Irvington
July 20, 2024
This is story from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full text, go to rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Janine Annett-- Downloading an...Read More
