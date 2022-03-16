Community News
Local News

ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

• Bookmarks: 1

March 16, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

And after a year’s hiatus forced by the pandemic, it was indeed good to be back. Though chilly (especially for those dressed in kilts), the weather cooperated, with bright blue skies over a sea of green coats, hats, pants and the occasional beer.

In advance of the 1:30 p.m. kick-off of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, fire trucks from Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and all the surrounding villages lined Main Street before lumbering up to Broadway and northward towards Beekman Avenue and a slew of post-parade celebrations.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Rotary Duck Derby - Tarrytown
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

Grand Marshall Brian Hugh Duffy preceded the lead pipers, the Police Emerald Society of Westchester Pipes and Drums, in their bright orange kilts. Thereafter came a kaleidoscope of community groups—the Rotary, Scouts (Boys, Girls and Cubs), local politicians, and of course the black-clad headless horseman.

Area high school bands serenaded onlookers packed three- and four-deep in some places along the route with such a propos ditties as McNamara’s Band and Oh Danny Boy. Den Mothers and Fathers struggled to herd young charges more interested in spotting their own moms and dads on the sidewalk than keeping in step.

If green sashes are a symbol of high regard, then the rivertowns were full esteem ahead. They adorned the chests of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, soon followed by Westchester County Board Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and later the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

It is said that on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone has a bit of Irish in their blood—which would include the Knights of Columbus, St. Elmo Council 308. Local civic groups were prominent along the route. Tarrytown Village Administrator Rich Slingerland singlehandedly carried the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Rotary Club banner on foot while the club’s royalty, Duck Derby doyennes Mimi Godwin and JoAnne Murray sat on their feathers in the back seat of a truck.

This year’s parade was dedicated to Nicole Scova Geoghegan, a native of Sleepy Hollow (then North Tarrytown) and the recording secretary to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. She passed away suddenly last summer, though few if any of her friends doubt that she missed this parade.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Rivertowns Energy Upgrades now Easier with Heat Pump Permit Fee Waivers

Rivertowns Energy Upgrades now Easier with Heat Pump Permit Fee Waivers

March 16, 2022
-- By Lily Carey The Villages of Tarrytown, Irvington and Sleepy Hollow have collaborated to waive project fees for the...
Read More
ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

March 16, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- And after a year’s hiatus forced by the pandemic, it was indeed good to be back. Though...
Read More
Hudson Prime Steakhouse: An Unexpected Pandemic Progeny

Hudson Prime Steakhouse: An Unexpected Pandemic Progeny

March 16, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- In July 2021, smack in the middle of the pandemic, Hudson Prime Steakhouse opened in Irvington. Despite...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall to Host “A Show of Caring – A Concert to Benefit Ukraine” on March 27, 2022

Tarrytown Music Hall to Host “A Show of Caring – A Concert to Benefit Ukraine” on March 27, 2022

March 14, 2022
Tarrytown Music Hall will host an evening of song and solidarity to benefit the citizens of Ukraine who are fighting...
Read More
Six Irvington High Seniors Advance as National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Six Irvington High Seniors Advance as National Merit Scholarship Finalists

March 14, 2022
Irvington High School seniors Chloe Banino, Eadin Block, Joshua Chang, Aliya Huprikar, Katherine LeBuhn and Samantha Levin have been named...
Read More
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Students Know Kids Club Has Their Back

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Students Know Kids Club Has Their Back

March 14, 2022
Did you know that 57% of the children enrolled in Tarrytown’s public schools are eligible for free or reduced-lunch benefits?...
Read More
A Guide for Non-Profits in a Smart Tech World

A Guide for Non-Profits in a Smart Tech World

March 14, 2022
Called "A pragmatic framework for nonprofit digital transformation that embraces the human-centered nature of your organization, The Smart Non-Profit: Staying Human-Centered...
Read More
Financial Incentives Approved for Regeneron’s $1.39B Expansion in Tarrytown

Financial Incentives Approved for Regeneron’s $1.39B Expansion in Tarrytown

March 9, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently granted preliminary approval of financial incentives for Phase 2...
Read More
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS FIND SAFETY AND SUPPORT AT HOPE’S DOOR

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS FIND SAFETY AND SUPPORT AT HOPE’S DOOR

March 7, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the...
Read More
Westchester Holds COVID Commemoration Ceremony

Westchester Holds COVID Commemoration Ceremony

March 3, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County held a ceremony Thursday in the lobby of the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
15 views
bookmark icon