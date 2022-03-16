ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

March 16, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

And after a year’s hiatus forced by the pandemic, it was indeed good to be back. Though chilly (especially for those dressed in kilts), the weather cooperated, with bright blue skies over a sea of green coats, hats, pants and the occasional beer.

In advance of the 1:30 p.m. kick-off of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, fire trucks from Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and all the surrounding villages lined Main Street before lumbering up to Broadway and northward towards Beekman Avenue and a slew of post-parade celebrations.

Grand Marshall Brian Hugh Duffy preceded the lead pipers, the Police Emerald Society of Westchester Pipes and Drums, in their bright orange kilts. Thereafter came a kaleidoscope of community groups—the Rotary, Scouts (Boys, Girls and Cubs), local politicians, and of course the black-clad headless horseman.

Area high school bands serenaded onlookers packed three- and four-deep in some places along the route with such a propos ditties as McNamara’s Band and Oh Danny Boy. Den Mothers and Fathers struggled to herd young charges more interested in spotting their own moms and dads on the sidewalk than keeping in step.

If green sashes are a symbol of high regard, then the rivertowns were full esteem ahead. They adorned the chests of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, soon followed by Westchester County Board Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and later the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

It is said that on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone has a bit of Irish in their blood—which would include the Knights of Columbus, St. Elmo Council 308. Local civic groups were prominent along the route. Tarrytown Village Administrator Rich Slingerland singlehandedly carried the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Rotary Club banner on foot while the club’s royalty, Duck Derby doyennes Mimi Godwin and JoAnne Murray sat on their feathers in the back seat of a truck.

































This year’s parade was dedicated to Nicole Scova Geoghegan, a native of Sleepy Hollow (then North Tarrytown) and the recording secretary to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. She passed away suddenly last summer, though few if any of her friends doubt that she missed this parade.