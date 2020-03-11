St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled Due to Virus

By Barrett Seaman

The villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown made a joint decision Wednesday to cancel the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Sunday, March 15. In a message, Tarrytown Village Administrator Rich Slingerland said the move was made “in light of the risks associated with the health emergency and situation involving the coronavirus COVID-19.”

The annual parade is one of the highlights of the winter season in the rivertowns, drawing thousands to Main Street and Broadway. Its cancellation, however, is one of only dozens of similar precautionary steps taken to limit the spread of the virus.