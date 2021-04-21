Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2

April 21, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

The much-awaited Spring Craft Show will return to Lyndhurst’s greenhouse grounds right at the height of the estate’s blossom time. One hundred and fifty craftspeople and makers will be displaying their artisanal wares in a modified, socially distant layout. So once again, customers and fans who await this seasonal event can shop for one-of-a-kind gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations and weddings–or perhaps treat themselves to a celebratory gift after enduring such a demanding, complex and sad year. Then there is the pure joy of strolling through Lyndhurst’s elegantly restored landscape and the pleasure of casually browsing amidst thousands of artisanal wonders.

From April 30th through May 2nd, you will see handmade original fashions, accessories and jewelry; functional and sculptural works in ceramics glass, metal, fiber, wood and mixed media, not to mention fine art painting, prints, drawings and photography. There will even be an opportunity to get creative and hand paint your own scarf.

While you browse you can enjoy gourmet foods, specialties, and tastings from local distilleries, wineries and cider houses. Food trucks will be on hand providing heartier snacks to enjoy in one of Lyndhurst’s restored rockeries. The show will happen rain or shine with free parking on-site. While no pets are allowed (only documented service animals), it should be a fun day for the entire family at one of America’s most beautiful landmarks.

All visitors, including children and Lyndhurst members, must have a pre-purchased or reserved ticket to enter. Tickets are limited due to social distancing protocols, so when purchasing tickets, attendees must reserve a date and time slot for all tickets. Please note that due to space limitations, tickets are for a set time slot and not for the entire day. Tickets are also non-refundable.

In addition, proof of vaccination or negative test result via the New York State Excelsior Pass or other methods (vaccination card, printed digital test result) will be required to gain entry to the show site.

If You Go:

Lyndhurst: 630 South Broadway

Fri., April 30: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat., May 1: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun., May 2: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission:

General: $12

Seniors (62 and up): $11

Kids (6-16): $4

Under 6: Free

To purchase tickets and learn more about Covid procedures and protocol, please visit: https://www.showclix.com/event/spring-crafts-2021 or

https://lyndhurst.org/events/spring-crafts/

For a list of participating artists, artisans and makers, please visit:

https://www.artrider.com/spring-crafts-at-lyndhurst-2021

