Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Community News
Goings on in town

Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2

• Bookmarks: 3

April 21, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

The much-awaited Spring Craft Show will return to Lyndhurst’s greenhouse grounds right at the height of the estate’s blossom time. One hundred and fifty craftspeople and makers will be displaying their artisanal wares in a modified, socially distant layout. So once again, customers and fans who await this seasonal event can shop for one-of-a-kind gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations and weddings–or perhaps treat themselves to a celebratory gift after enduring such a demanding, complex and sad year. Then there is the pure joy of strolling through Lyndhurst’s elegantly restored landscape and the pleasure of casually browsing amidst thousands of artisanal wonders.

 

From April 30th through May 2nd, you will see handmade original fashions, accessories and jewelry; functional and sculptural works in ceramics glass, metal, fiber, wood and mixed media, not to mention fine art painting, prints, drawings and photography. There will even be an opportunity to get creative and hand paint your own scarf.

A teapot created but ceramicist Dwo Wen Chen

 

While you browse you can enjoy gourmet foods, specialties, and tastings from local distilleries, wineries and cider houses. Food trucks will be on hand providing heartier snacks to enjoy in one of Lyndhurst’s restored rockeries. The show will happen rain or shine with free parking on-site. While no pets are allowed (only documented service animals), it should be a fun day for the entire family at one of America’s most beautiful landmarks.

Gauzy blouse fashioned by designer Shekina Rudoy

 

All visitors, including children and Lyndhurst members, must have a pre-purchased or reserved ticket to enter. Tickets are limited due to social distancing protocols, so when purchasing tickets, attendees must reserve a date and time slot for all tickets. Please note that due to space limitations, tickets are for a set time slot and not for the entire day. Tickets are also non-refundable.

In addition, proof of vaccination or negative test result via the New York State Excelsior Pass or other methods (vaccination card, printed digital test result) will be required to gain entry to the show site.

 If You Go:

Lyndhurst: 630 South Broadway

  • Fri., April 30: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sat., May 1: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sun., May 2: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission:

  • General: $12
  • Seniors (62 and up): $11
  • Kids (6-16): $4
  • Under 6: Free

To purchase tickets and learn more about Covid procedures and protocol, please visit: https://www.showclix.com/event/spring-crafts-2021 or

https://lyndhurst.org/events/spring-crafts/

For a list of participating artists, artisans and makers, please visit:

https://www.artrider.com/spring-crafts-at-lyndhurst-2021

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30

Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30

April 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  The Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville is set to reopen on Friday, April 30. Tickets for...
Read More
Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2

Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2

April 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel— The much-awaited Spring Craft Show will return to Lyndhurst’s greenhouse grounds right at the height of the...
Read More
Jazz Forum Club Reopens May 28; Free Summer Jazz Returns To The Rivertowns

Jazz Forum Club Reopens May 28; Free Summer Jazz Returns To The Rivertowns

April 21, 2021
This article is the third in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns.  By Brianna...
Read More
Dows Lane Second Grader Honored

Dows Lane Second Grader Honored

April 20, 2021
Dows Lane Elementary School second grader Hanani Lubin was awarded the New York State Office of the Attorney General Triple...
Read More
Westchester Tennis Ladder Brings Love of the Game to New Heights

Westchester Tennis Ladder Brings Love of the Game to New Heights

April 20, 2021
By Shana Liebman– Game Set Match! The Westchester Tennis Ladder, which launched last summer with approximately 60 members, is gearing...
Read More
Irvington To Open Matthiessen Park To Non-Residents

Irvington To Open Matthiessen Park To Non-Residents

April 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The debate had gone on for over two years. One side, led by a progressive group, the...
Read More
Greenburgh Is Reassessing Properties Again

Greenburgh Is Reassessing Properties Again

April 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- They’re back! The envelope appears in the mail, bearing the telltale logo of Tyler Technologies, the company...
Read More
Irvington Theater Restarts Live Performances — Outdoors

Irvington Theater Restarts Live Performances — Outdoors

April 20, 2021
This is the second in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns. By Brianna Staudt--...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Welcomes Back First Arts Patrons In-Person

Tarrytown Music Hall Welcomes Back First Arts Patrons In-Person

April 19, 2021
The first in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns.   By Brianna Staudt-- When...
Read More
The Legacy of Living in Someone Else Through Organ Donation

The Legacy of Living in Someone Else Through Organ Donation

April 19, 2021
By Laurie Leavy--- The consideration of organ donation may be a difficult decision for some, or not a hard choice...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
267 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *