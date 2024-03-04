Irvington News Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department Published 2 hours ago2h ago March 4, 2024 Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for Summer Day Camp. Register at: register.capturepoint.com/villageofirvington A one-time new account verification by the Rec. Dept. is required before you are eligible to register. Verification takes place during office hours. Spring: ♦Ballet – 3 & older Fridays, various times ♦Dance – 5 & older Fridays, various times ♦Explore Cooking -First grade and older various times and days ♦Music with Marc -Toddlers Thursdays, 9:15-10:00am ♦Toddler Drop off – 2-4 years old Mondays and/or Wednesdays 9:30-11:30am ♦Pre-K Baseball Clinic on Tuesdays ♦Instructional Baseball League for Kindergarten and 1st graders ♦LEGO Workshop “Brick City” on Tuesdays for 1st-2nd graders (K taking a wait list) ♦Outdoor Soccer Clinics for 1st- 4th graders on Thursdays (Pre-K/K taking a waiting list) ♦Adult Beyond Beginner/Intermediate Pickleball Clinic on Sundays (Wednesday class taking a waiting list) ♦Spring Egg Hunt- March 23rd (No registration required) Summer: ♦TEENSCAPE Summer Travel and Sports Camp for CURRENT 7th & 8th graders has limited space available in session two. Session One is taking a wait list. ♦Day Camp for 3 year ends through entering 8th Grade- Registration begins April 3rd at 12:00 p.m. Click here to check out the opportunity to be a Youth Sports Sponsor. Click here for a Dick’s Sporting Good 20% off discount, valid March 8th-10th Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department March 4, 2024 Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Metamorphs March 4, 2024 METAMORPHS: Nymph, nymphet, nympho By Krista Madsen– MONSTER MASH “Monster” is a wide net for anything you find monstrous—ghosts, freaks, zombies, big bugs, everyone from... Read More Community News The Map Is Settled. The Congressional Races in the Rivertowns Are Not February 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- As politicians across the state and in Washington wrangled over the shape of New York’s congressional district... Read More Community News Deer Drive to Take Place in Hastings’ Hillside Woods February 29, 2024 Hastings-on-Hudson – As part of the Hillside Woods Restoration Project, volunteers will help drive deer out of a 30-acre exclosure... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications February 28, 2024 The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is soliciting applications for up to three financial grants available to residents, including students,... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsTop News Shimsky Lobbies for More State Funding for Roadways February 28, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky was part of a coalition of construction trade unions and state lawmakers that... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Democrats Nominate Two Newcomers February 28, 2024 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Well over 200 residents of Irvington, 175 of them registered Democrats, braved... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Brown Lends Support to Call for Increased State Aid for Municipalities February 26, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was among several city and village leaders who gathered in White Plains Friday... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Insect-Inside February 26, 2024 INSECT-INSIDE: Bugs in the bedroom By Krista Madsen– As often happens now at this on-the-precipice-of-too-late stage of our climate crisis, there is... Read More Arts & Entertainment Warren Haynes’ Soul Shines for Phil Lesh’s 84th Birthday at The Cap February 25, 2024 By W.B. King-- Known in many circles as the hardest working man in the jam band scene, former Allman Brothers... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint