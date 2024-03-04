Sponsor
Irvington News

Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department

March 4, 2024

Online brochure (available here).
Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two

Registration opens April 3rd for Summer Day Camp.
Register at: register.capturepoint.com/villageofirvington

A one-time new account verification by the Rec. Dept. is required before you are eligible to register. Verification takes place during office hours.

Spring:

♦Ballet – 3 & older Fridays, various times
♦Dance – 5 & older Fridays, various times
♦Explore Cooking -First grade and older various times and days
♦Music with Marc -Toddlers Thursdays, 9:15-10:00am
♦Toddler Drop off – 2-4 years old Mondays and/or Wednesdays 9:30-11:30am
Pre-K Baseball Clinic on Tuesdays
Instructional Baseball League for Kindergarten and 1st graders
LEGO Workshop “Brick City” on Tuesdays for 1st-2nd graders (K taking a wait list)
Outdoor Soccer Clinics for 1st- 4th graders on Thursdays (Pre-K/K taking a waiting list)
Adult Beyond Beginner/Intermediate Pickleball Clinic on Sundays (Wednesday class taking a waiting list)
Spring Egg Hunt- March 23rd (No registration required)

Summer:

TEENSCAPE Summer Travel and Sports Camp for CURRENT 7th & 8th graders has limited space available in session two. Session One is taking a wait list.
Day Camp for 3 year ends through entering 8th Grade- Registration begins April 3rd at 12:00 p.m.

Click here to check out the opportunity to be a Youth Sports Sponsor.
Click here for a Dick’s Sporting Good 20% off discount, valid March 8th-10th

Read or leave a comment on this story...

