Dobbs Ferry NewsIrvington News SPOOKY TROLLEY Tickets Still Available Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 1 October 17, 2023 The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce presents the SPOOKY TROLLEY TOUR – a ghastly gathering of historical haunts and local legends that'll send shivers down your spine! Join us for an eerily entertaining evening filled with the ghostly tales as told by Ghastly Grinn, your guide through the spine-chilling streets of Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, and Dobbs Ferry. It's a tantalizing trolley ride you won't soon forget! Thank you to the villages of Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry and Irvington for making this event possible. Spooky Trolley Tour Wednesday, October 18 Departs from HudCo, 145 Palisade Street, Suite 200, Dobbs Ferry Come into HudCo before boarding and pick up provisions to make the ride even more fun! Please arrive 30 minutes prior to departure for check-in Family Fun Tour – 5:00 pm departure (SOLD OUT) Ghostly Tour – 6:30 pm departure Ghostly Tour – 8:00 pm departure Family Fun Tour (all ages): $20 per person, (children and adults must purchase tickets) – SOLD OUT Ghostly Tours (ages 12+): $30 per person TICKETS Read or leave a comment on this story... Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy's Wide-Awake Street Fair–2023 Edition October 17, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Postponing the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair by a day because of the lousy weather reports... Read More Rivertowns Sports Hackley Football Coach Marks 50 Years on the Sidelines October 17, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Hasaan Sajid was a sophomore when he decided to give the Hackley football team a shot. Never... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsTarrytown News Burglary Suspects Crash Getaway Car Near Lyndhurst; Two Remain on the Loose October 16, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Local social media sites were abuzz Monday morning with questions about a helicopter hovering in the vicinity... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Brown, Zollo Square Off in Tarrytown Mayoral Forum October 16, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and challenger Doug Zollo squared off last week in their only scheduled debate... Read More Arts & Entertainment The American Artists' Hand Archive Holds Court at the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center October 15, 2023 By W.B. King-- Whether through the medium of sculpture, painting, film or other creative vehicles like music and poetry, artistic... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Asks Residents to Approve Record $18 Million Bond for New Municipal Complex October 12, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Sometimes grand solutions grow out of little problems. That seems to be the case with Irvington's proposed... Read More Arts & EntertainmentDobbs Ferry News The Resurrection of a Bigger, Better Piccola October 12, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- It's back! Trattoria Piccola, the beloved Dobbs Ferry Italian restaurant that closed in 2021, has reopened in... Read More Community News Jean Eccleston Appointed as New CEO for Kendal on Hudson October 10, 2023 Kendal on Hudson has appointed Jean Eccleston as the Life Plan Community's new Chief Executive Officer. Jean has been an... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & PoliticsTop News Mayoral Candidates in Dobbs Ferry Square Off in LOWV Forum October 9, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Two of the three candidates vying for the mayoral seat in the Village of Dobbs Ferry on... Read More