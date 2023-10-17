SPOOKY TROLLEY Tickets Still Available

The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce presents the SPOOKY TROLLEY TOUR – a ghastly gathering of historical haunts and local legends that’ll send shivers down your spine!

Join us for an eerily entertaining evening filled with the ghostly tales as told by Ghastly Grinn, your guide through the spine-chilling streets of Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, and Dobbs Ferry. It’s a tantalizing trolley ride you won’t soon forget!

Sponsor

Thank you to the villages of Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry and Irvington for making this event possible.

Spooky Trolley Tour

Wednesday, October 18

Departs from HudCo, 145 Palisade Street, Suite 200, Dobbs Ferry

Come into HudCo before boarding and pick up provisions to make the ride even more fun!

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to departure for check-in

Family Fun Tour – 5:00 pm departure (SOLD OUT)

Ghostly Tour – 6:30 pm departure

Ghostly Tour – 8:00 pm departure

Family Fun Tour (all ages): $20 per person, (children and adults must purchase tickets) – SOLD OUT

Ghostly Tours (ages 12+): $30 per person