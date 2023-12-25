December 25, 2023
Stop & Shop Selects Irvington Senior Center to Benefit in January
December 26, 2023
The Store Leadership Team has selected Irvington Senior Center as a Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Nonprofit Partner! The Senior...Read More
Spin Me
December 25, 2023
SPIN ME: The alien language that comes full circle By Krista Madsen– The curriculum of my high school physics class involved the...Read More
It’s The Holiday Season, So Light ‘Em Up
December 21, 2023
Forty-one times throughout 2023, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is lit up in various color schemes to celebrate public holidays....Read More
Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units
December 21, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory...Read More
Glimmer vs. Trigger
December 20, 2023
GLIMMER VS. TRIGGER: Seeking the shine in the darkness By Krista Madsen– THE SETTING My baseline is anxiety. I’m the over-inflated beachball...Read More
Lineup Unveiled for First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June
December 20, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Organizers of the first Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Kingsland Point...Read More
A Fond Farewell to Riviera
December 19, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- Westchester residents are mourning the recent announcement that Riviera Bakehouse, the beloved Ardsley bakery, is closing its...Read More
Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference
December 17, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Members of the Model United Nations Club at Irvington High School recently participated in the Masters School...Read More
Like Yourself First
December 16, 2023
LIKE YOURSELF FIRST: Self-love vs. Selfies By Krista Madsen– PYRAMID SCHEMES The first thing I do when I post my essays on...Read More
A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High
December 13, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Peggy Noonan wishes her son, Kevin, had openly discussed the anguish he surely endured before he took...Read More
