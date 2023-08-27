August 27, 2023
Irvington Girls Soccer Team Faces Task of Repeating Magical Season
August 27, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Irvington girls’ soccer team has an impossible act to follow. Its own. The Bulldogs enjoyed a...Read More
Spilt Milk
August 27, 2023
SPILT MILK: I can cry if I want to By Krista Madsen– Don’t cry over spilt milk. Don’t make a mountain out...Read More
Funeral Services Set for Former Irvington Woman Killed in Ohio
August 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than $66,000 has been donated to help cover the funeral costs for a former Irvington woman...Read More
SH High Students Earn Academic Honors from College Board
August 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ten students at Sleepy Hollow High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs....Read More
Irvington School District Appoints Director of Special Projects
August 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School Board of Education earlier this summer appointed Heather Shaughnessy as director of special projects....Read More
Local College Rebrands as Mercy University
August 23, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- With the arrival of a new president and the addition of a sixth school of learning, Mercy...Read More
Billy Gibbons Shares Insights on Life, Career in Advance of ZZ Top’s Capitol Theatre Performance
August 22, 2023
By W.B. King--- “Play what you want to hear,” B.B. King often said. Whether or not Billy Gibbons heard the...Read More
A Historic Train Station Badly in Need of Tender Loving Care
August 21, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- A local group called Friends of the Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station is urging the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)...Read More
Monster Dogs
August 20, 2023
MONSTER DOGS: A playlist gone wild By Krista Madsen– In my land upstate where I battle the greenery, and shape the snow,...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 August Mid-Month Programs Update
August 17, 2023
August 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update Manga & Anime Club Tuesday, August 15 4:00 - 5:00 PM Teens Join other teens...Read More
