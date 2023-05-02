Special Event: FerryCon 2023!

ARTIST ALLEY

Writer Kat Calamia ( Slice of Life )

Kat Calamia is the co-writer and co-creator of “ Slice of Life “. She’s also a comic book critic and journalist with weekly reviews on her YouTube channel, Comic Uno .

Writer Mina Elwell ( Infernoct , Hellicious )

Mina Elwell wrote and co-created the 4 issue horror comic book series InferNoct with artist Eli Powell, which was published by Scout Comics.

Phil Falco is a New York-based comic book writer and the co-founder of Lifeline Comics. He is known for his creator-owned work on HAUNTING and Webtoon’s Slice of Life .

Izzy has been working in the comics industry for over 20 years. On his weekly 6:30pm EST Monday YouTube Show IzzyVerse , he interviews Comic Creators, Wrestlers, does a weekly comic pull list review, and spoiler reviews for movies & tv shows.

Artist Heegyum Kim ( Mr. Fox Coloring Book , Draw 62 Animals and Make Them Cute )

Heegyum is an award-winning freelance illustrator who enjoys drawing animals and nature in her humorous, whimsical, and graphic style. Find her on IG @ Hee_CookingDiary

Author James McLeod ( My Daily Superpowers , The Boy Behind the Face )

James McLeod shares his story as the Author of The Boy Behind the Face and My Daily Superpowers , which promote messages of confidence, acceptance and positivity.

Artist Paige Monte ( Sesame Workshop , Google, Twitch)

Paige Monte is a storyboard artist, animator and art teacher in New York. She has created animations for music videos, YouTube videos, Twitch channels, Sesame Workshop, Google, and illustrated children’s books as well.

Publisher/Professor Carl Paolino ( Celebrity Deathmatch, Saturday Night Live , Spontania )

Carl Paolino is a veteran producer, director, screenwriter, and production designer, whose credits include MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch , MTV’s Music Video Awards, Saturday Night Live, Disney’s Hercules on Ice , Victoria’s Secret , and Goosebumps the Musical.

Author/Artist Luis Paredes ( Out On A Limb )

Luis Paredes is a horror, fantasy, and weird fiction writer living in New York. When not crafting strange tales, you can find Luis tinkering with old typewriters, drawing, or pursuing his other passion—running.

Artist Gabriel Pinto (Adult Swim, Disney, Nick Jr.)

Gabriel Pinto is an artist and illustrator working in the animation industry. He currently resides in Pleasantville, NY, where he can be found eating tacos, drinking craft beer & playing board games.

Artist/Author Prentis Rollins (DC, Marvel, ‘How to Draw Sci-fi Heroes and Villains’)

Prentis Rollins is a veteran of the American comics industry, having contributed art to hundreds of issues of DC and Marvel Comics, notably ‘ Green Lantern: Rebirth ’, ‘ New X-men ’, ‘ Batman: The Ultimate Evil ’, ‘ DC: One Million ’, ‘ Flash: Iron Heights ’, and ‘ Hardware ’ (for Milestone Media).

Co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit (Archie Comics)

Nancy Silberkleitstepped into her role as Co-CEO of Archie Comics in 2009 with a vision that the comic book as a graphic novel is a valuable tool for developing literacy among first-time readers and instilling a love of reading for everyone.

Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) is a global community of writers, illustrators, translators, publishers, librarians, advocates, and other industry professionals working to establish a more imaginative and inclusive world through the power of children’s literature.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Star Wars Troupes 501st Empire City Garrison, Echo Base Rebel Legion with Dobbs Ferry PBA