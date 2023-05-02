Sponsor
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Dobbs Ferry News

Special Event: FerryCon 2023!

May 2, 2023

FerryCon 2023!
Saturday, May 6, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

FerryCon is our all day, yearly FREE “Comic Con” style flagship event for all ages!
Participate ahead of time: buy Raffle Tickets, Chalk the Walk, and sign up for the Cosplay Contests (Pets and Humans)!
Visit the library any time during open hours to purchase raffle tickets — $3 for 1 ticket or $5 for 2 tickets!

Come visit the library anytime during open hours to add a super hero doodle, comic strip, or your next great masterpiece in chalk (provided) to our outdoor Plaza grounds!
Sign up for the human cosplay contest! (All Ages – 4 Categories: Baby/Kid/Teens/Adults)
ARTIST ALLEY
Writer Kat Calamia (Slice of Life)
Kat Calamia is the co-writer and co-creator of “Slice of Life“. She’s also a comic book critic and journalist with weekly reviews on her YouTube channel, Comic Uno.
Writer Mina Elwell (InfernoctHellicious)
Mina Elwell wrote and co-created the 4 issue horror comic book series InferNoct with artist Eli Powell, which was published by Scout Comics.
Writer Phil Falco (Lifeline Comics)
Phil Falco is a New York-based comic book writer and the co-founder of Lifeline Comics. He is known for his creator-owned work on HAUNTING and Webtoon’s Slice of Life.
Artist/Host IzzyVerse (Pronto Comics, Creative One Comics)
Izzy has been working in the comics industry for over 20 years. On his weekly 6:30pm EST Monday YouTube Show IzzyVerse, he interviews Comic Creators, Wrestlers, does a weekly comic pull list review, and spoiler reviews for movies & tv shows.
Artist Heegyum Kim (Mr. Fox Coloring BookDraw 62 Animals and Make Them Cute)
Heegyum is an award-winning freelance illustrator who enjoys drawing animals and nature in her humorous, whimsical, and graphic style. Find her on IG @Hee_CookingDiary
Author James McLeod (My Daily SuperpowersThe Boy Behind the Face)
James McLeod shares his story as the Author of The Boy Behind the Face and My Daily Superpowers, which promote messages of confidence, acceptance and positivity.
Artist Paige Monte (Sesame Workshop, Google, Twitch)
Paige Monte is a storyboard artist, animator and art teacher in New York. She has created animations for music videos, YouTube videos, Twitch channels, Sesame Workshop, Google, and illustrated children’s books as well.
Publisher/Professor Carl Paolino (Celebrity Deathmatch, Saturday Night LiveSpontania)
Carl Paolino is a veteran producer, director, screenwriter, and production designer, whose credits include MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch, MTV’s Music Video Awards, Saturday Night Live, Disney’s Hercules on IceVictoria’s Secret, and Goosebumps the Musical.
Luis Paredes is a horror, fantasy, and weird fiction writer living in New York. When not crafting strange tales, you can find Luis tinkering with old typewriters, drawing, or pursuing his other passion—running.
Artist Gabriel Pinto (Adult Swim, Disney, Nick Jr.)
Gabriel Pinto is an artist and illustrator working in the animation industry. He currently resides in Pleasantville, NY, where he can be found eating tacos, drinking craft beer & playing board games.

Artist/Author Prentis Rollins (DC, Marvel, ‘How to Draw Sci-fi Heroes and Villains’)

Prentis Rollins is a veteran of the American comics industry, having contributed art to hundreds of issues of DC and Marvel Comics, notably ‘Green Lantern: Rebirth’, ‘New X-men’, ‘Batman: The Ultimate Evil’, ‘DC: One Million’, ‘Flash: Iron Heights’, and ‘Hardware’ (for Milestone Media).

Co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit (Archie Comics)

Nancy Silberkleitstepped into her role as Co-CEO of Archie Comics in 2009 with a vision that the comic book as a graphic novel is a valuable tool for developing literacy among first-time readers and instilling a love of reading for everyone.

Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators 

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) is a global community of writers, illustrators, translators, publishers, librarians, advocates, and other industry professionals working to establish a more imaginative and inclusive world through the power of children’s literature.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Star Wars Troupes 501st Empire City GarrisonEcho Base Rebel Legion with Dobbs Ferry PBA

Some local Star Wars-based troupes will be on hand along with our local PBA to participate in some CosPlay and more!
PROGRAMS
Pixar’s unprecedented string of hit animated features was built on the short films in this collection. The shorts are: The Adventures of Andre and Wally B.Luxo, Jr.Red’s DreamTin ToyKnick KnackGeri’s GameFor The BirdsMike’s New CarBoundin’Jack-Jack AttackMater and The Ghost LightOne Man Band and Lifted.
Join author James McLeod (aka That Vitiligo Guy), for kids’ songs and stories about celebrating our differences and finding the superpowers in all of us, followed by a Q&A.
Learn the basics of how art, design, and story come together to make a comic book and then create your own!
12-2pm – Magic: The Gathering Meet Up (All Ages)
Magic: The Gathering is a tabletop and digitalcollectablecard game created by Richard Garfield.  Released in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast (now a subsidiary of Hasbro), Magic was the first trading card game and had approximately thirty-five million players as of December 2018.  Over twenty billion Magic cards were produced in the period from 2008 to 2016, during which time it grew in popularity.
1pm-1:30pm – Launching Your Own Queer Comic (Adults & Teens)
Join Kat Calamia and Phil Falco, co-creators of the popular webcomic Slice of Life, as well as co-editors and creators of Hairology: A Celebration of All Hair Types and Bi Visibility: A Bisexual Anthology, for their panel on creating your own queer comics and getting them off the ground.
1:30pm-3pm – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament (Teens)
Teens can compete in our first Mario Kart tournament at Ferry Con! The winner gets a special Owlie Award.
2pm-2:30pm – Pet Cosplay Contest (All Ages, Breeds)
YOU CAN PRE-SIGN YOUR PET UP ANYTIME until May 6th or in person the day of for a chance to compete and win one of this year’s coveted Owlie Awards from one of our special guest judges!
2:30pm-3pm  Human Cosplay Contest (All Ages – 4 Categories: Baby/Kid/Teens/Adults)
YOU CAN PRE-SIGN UP ANYTIME until May 6th or in person the day of for a chance to compete and win one of this year’s coveted Owlie Awards from one of our special guest judges!
3pm-5pm – Bonus Event: LARP – “Live-Action Roleplay” (Teens & Tweens)
Greece, in the time before time… Following the war against the Titans, Cronus’ sons divided the cosmos among themselves. Earth lay delicately balanced between them. Until now. Now, you must take on the roles of the Olympians and channel the power of gods to uncover the truth, deliver justice, restore the balance, and save the world. Registration for this event is required! Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org to register.
Spectacular visuals highlight director Rintaro’s acclaimed Japanese anime set in a futuristic, regimented society where human and robots are at odds. Voices include Jamieson Price, Toshio Furukawa, Dave Mallow and Scott Weinger.
10am-2:50pm – Raffle (All Ages)
Support the Friends of the Library by purchasing raffle tickets from them and win a whole host of raffle items! Visit the library any time during open hours May 1st until 2:50pm May 6th to purchase tickets — $3 for 1 ticket or $5 for 2 tickets. All sales are final. Raffle winners will be announced at the end of the Human Cosplay Contest around 2:50pm. Winners can pick up items the day of or, if after the day of the Con, will be contacted and can pick up during open hours via appointment (914-693-6614).
10am-3pm – “Chalk the Walk”  (All Ages)
Come visit the library anytime during open hours between May 1st- May 6th to add a super hero doodle, comic strip, or your next great masterpiece in chalk (provided) to our outdoor Plaza grounds. Family-friendly drawings will stay up as long as possible, given good weather.
10am-3pm – Superhero Scavenger Hunt (Ages 3+)
Pick up a scavenger hunt sheet and find everything on the list so you can claim a prize at the circulation desk!
10am-3pm – Comics Photo Booth (All Ages)
Look like a super hero straight our of your favorite comic at the Comics Photo Booth!
Featuring Food & Refreshments By:
“The Best Tacos in Town”
The best coffee and craft beer, located right in the heart of Dobbs Ferry.
 
Interested in Participating?
We are still looking for a couple more talented comic book, graphic novel, and super hero artists, authors, and cosplayers to fill out our lineup. There is no table fee, but donations to @dobbsferrylibraryfriends are strongly encouraged (suggested value $15 or more). If interested, please email your name + social media handle, a short bio, a headshot pic, item you will be donating, and link to your work to our FerryCon Chair Tim!
Transportation
Address: 55 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

For arrival by rail, the library is right up the hill from the Dobbs Ferry Metro North Hudson Line train stop.

For driving in, there is street parking as well as Village Lots:
Website
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
