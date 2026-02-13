Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Greenburgh News
Health News

SPCA Seeks Help from Community after 44 Neglected Cats Rescued in Greenburgh

February 13, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The SPCA of Westchester is asking for assistance from the public after 44 cats and kittens were rescued from what was described as “horrific conditions” in a Greenburgh home.

Members of the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit discovered the horrible scene after being notified on the cruelty hotline.

Inside, investigators found garbage, piles of feces, an unbearable smell of urine and dozens of cats with severe illnesses. One cat was found dead from starvation and neglect, while two others, one named Tiny Girl and the other Nugget, were suffering from sealed eyes and noses from untreated infections.

Some of the cats were transported to the SPCA for emergency medical attention. Others required humane trapping because they were too scared to approach rescuers or were inaccessible due to the dangerous conditions within the house.

The Briarcliff Manor-based SPCA is asking for immediate donations to properly care for the rescued cats. Donations can be made on the SPCA’s website www.spcawestchester.org or its social media accounts.

The owner of the hoarded home has not been charged with any crimes.

