Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Gutters
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Community News
School News
Sleepy Hollow News

Soon-To-Be Eagle Scout Honors “The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

• Bookmarks: 9

Dylan Smith (center) and fellow scouts unveil plaque honoring Chick Galella
November 11, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

It would be more than fair to say that Dylan Michael Smith, 13, revered the late Armando “Chick” Galella, the lifelong Sleepy Hollow resident, Army veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor and Bronze Star recipient who passed away last year at age 100.  It was not just Chick Galella’s war stories that captivated young Dylan, who first met the old soldier eight years ago when he was just seven, however. It was everything Galella had done for his community long after World War II was over.

Citing Galella’s role as a catalyst for such rivertown traditions as the annual flag planting at the graves of veterans in the Sleepy Hollow cemetery, the placing of American flags on the hillside below the high school, the Gold Star mothers memorial in Patriots Park and the statue of Margaret Horan at Horan’s Landing, Dylan said he “embodied what it means to be a true citizen.”

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Advertise in The Hud Indy - $50

It was watching Galella at the Horan’s Landing dedication that inspired Dylan to do something in his honor. This last summer, as he approached the final stages of his application to become an Eagle Scout, he launched a campaign to build a plaque in Chick’s honor at the top of the hill, underneath the Sleepy Hollow Middle and High Schools where Galella often came to speak. He presented his case before the two villages’ Boards of Trustees (see: “Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project, https://thehudsonindependent.com/?s=Galella) and started a fundraising effort to pay for the memorial.

Dylan’s parents, Mike and Laurie Smith at Patriots Park where Dylan spoke

On Veterans Day, 2022, following the traditional ceremony in Patriots Park, Dylan Smith with fellow Scouts from Troop 22 and 50-22 led a crowd up the hill where they unveiled the bronze plaque. With poise well beyond his years, Dylan recalled meeting Galella and learning from his mother that he was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Having just learned about the Japanese attack, Dylan thought that being a survivor of that was “ridiculously cool” and asked his father to run home and fetch his autograph book. “When I asked for an autograph, my father told him my name was Dylan, as in Bob Dylan. From that day on, he called me Bob Dylan.

Chick’s son Michael Garella praised Dylan for his dedication to the project and spoke movingly of his father, whom he acknowledged was by acclaim “the second Legend of Sleepy Hollow. As the scouts unveiled the plaque, a bugler played “Reveille,” after which Tim Grajek, a local artist and longtime friend of Galella’s, played his favorite song, Willie Nelson’s “Let the Rest of the World Go By.”

Chick’s son Michael Galella

Now that he has fulfilled his project, Dylan Smith will become the fifth youngest Eagle Scout in the country.

Galella plaque at Sleepy Hollow campus

 

How to Care for the American Flag

Lee Kennedy instructs Irvington Scouts of how to fold the American flag

Scouts played a role in Veterans Day ceremonies in Irvington, down the road a few miles. In advance of the speeches and gun salutes at the Memorial on Main Street, former Sleepy Hollow resident and student of the American flag Edward Lee Kennedy gathered nine scouts from Troop 210 to teach them the art of folding and unfolding the flag. The boys practiced with a vintage flag from Kennedy’s personal collection on the flagpole in front of the Irvington Fire Department, across the street from the village’s Veterans Memorial.

 

Kennedy and his scout students display Old Glory
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Soon-To-Be Eagle Scout Honors “The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Soon-To-Be Eagle Scout Honors “The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

November 11, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It would be more than fair to say that Dylan Michael Smith, 13, revered the late Armando...
Read More
Lawler the Feisty Candidate Becomes Lawler the Congressman

Lawler the Feisty Candidate Becomes Lawler the Congressman

November 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Decidedly mellower and less combative than he often appeared to be as a candidate, Republican Congressman-elect Mike...
Read More
Lawler Poised to Declare Victory in District 17

Lawler Poised to Declare Victory in District 17

November 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- In one of the most expensive and contentious House races in the country, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
Read More
Bowman Wins Second Term Representing 16th Congressional District

Bowman Wins Second Term Representing 16th Congressional District

November 9, 2022
Rep. Jamaal Bowman declared victory Tuesday night over Republican challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser after building up an insurmountable lead...
Read More
Irvington Historical Society Celebrates Another Round of “Legacies”

Irvington Historical Society Celebrates Another Round of “Legacies”

November 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— For the fourth year running, the Irvington Historical Society honored a select group of the village’s older...
Read More
Phelps’ State of the Art Stroke Center Saves Time–and Thus Lives

Phelps’ State of the Art Stroke Center Saves Time–and Thus Lives

November 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Michael Stillman, 79, a retired dermatologist in Waccabuc, NY woke up early on a Wednesday morning last...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees on Ballot Running Uncontested on Election Day

Tarrytown Trustees on Ballot Running Uncontested on Election Day

November 6, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A trio of trustees in Tarrytown are running unopposed for new two-year terms on Nov. 8. Robert...
Read More
Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

November 3, 2022
By W.B. King— Looking up from a pew in the church her family attended in Anchorage, Kentucky, a young Joan...
Read More
Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

November 3, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- The first Rivertown restaurant “crawl” is happening this weekend. Taste Local, on Saturday, November 5, is a...
Read More
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

November 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
102 views
bookmark icon