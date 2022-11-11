Soon-To-Be Eagle Scout Honors “The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

November 11, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

It would be more than fair to say that Dylan Michael Smith, 13, revered the late Armando “Chick” Galella, the lifelong Sleepy Hollow resident, Army veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor and Bronze Star recipient who passed away last year at age 100. It was not just Chick Galella’s war stories that captivated young Dylan, who first met the old soldier eight years ago when he was just seven, however. It was everything Galella had done for his community long after World War II was over.

Citing Galella’s role as a catalyst for such rivertown traditions as the annual flag planting at the graves of veterans in the Sleepy Hollow cemetery, the placing of American flags on the hillside below the high school, the Gold Star mothers memorial in Patriots Park and the statue of Margaret Horan at Horan’s Landing, Dylan said he “embodied what it means to be a true citizen.”

It was watching Galella at the Horan’s Landing dedication that inspired Dylan to do something in his honor. This last summer, as he approached the final stages of his application to become an Eagle Scout, he launched a campaign to build a plaque in Chick’s honor at the top of the hill, underneath the Sleepy Hollow Middle and High Schools where Galella often came to speak. He presented his case before the two villages’ Boards of Trustees (see: “Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project, https://thehudsonindependent.com/?s=Galella) and started a fundraising effort to pay for the memorial.

On Veterans Day, 2022, following the traditional ceremony in Patriots Park, Dylan Smith with fellow Scouts from Troop 22 and 50-22 led a crowd up the hill where they unveiled the bronze plaque. With poise well beyond his years, Dylan recalled meeting Galella and learning from his mother that he was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Having just learned about the Japanese attack, Dylan thought that being a survivor of that was “ridiculously cool” and asked his father to run home and fetch his autograph book. “When I asked for an autograph, my father told him my name was Dylan, as in Bob Dylan. From that day on, he called me Bob Dylan.

Chick’s son Michael Garella praised Dylan for his dedication to the project and spoke movingly of his father, whom he acknowledged was by acclaim “the second Legend of Sleepy Hollow. As the scouts unveiled the plaque, a bugler played “Reveille,” after which Tim Grajek, a local artist and longtime friend of Galella’s, played his favorite song, Willie Nelson’s “Let the Rest of the World Go By.”

Now that he has fulfilled his project, Dylan Smith will become the fifth youngest Eagle Scout in the country.

How to Care for the American Flag

Scouts played a role in Veterans Day ceremonies in Irvington, down the road a few miles. In advance of the speeches and gun salutes at the Memorial on Main Street, former Sleepy Hollow resident and student of the American flag Edward Lee Kennedy gathered nine scouts from Troop 210 to teach them the art of folding and unfolding the flag. The boys practiced with a vintage flag from Kennedy’s personal collection on the flagpole in front of the Irvington Fire Department, across the street from the village’s Veterans Memorial.