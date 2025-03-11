Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Bingo Night fundraiser April 6
Irvington News
Top News

Social Media Post Forced Lockdown at Irvington Schools

• Bookmarks: 13

March 11, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo–

A social media post from a student forced schools in the Irvington School District to go into lockdown Monday.

According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic, a “concerning” post containing a photo of a teenage student with a threatening caption was report to school administrators at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County

Lockdown measures were immediately initiated at the high school and middle school, and Main Street and Dows Lane elementary schools were placed in a lockout where students and staff remained in the buildings and no outside visitors were provided access while the Irvington Police Department and other law enforcement agencies investigated.

Ratesic reported on Facebook that the student who made the post was quickly identified and questioned and it was determined the student did not pose a threat.

The lockdown and lockout ended after each classroom and space was cleared by police.

Simultaneously, Ratesic stated a fire alarm was triggered at the high school at approximately 12:45 p.m. The fire alarm was determined to be caused by a smoking microwave in the science building. A full evacuation was deemed unnecessary as it had the potential to cause more confusion.

“I want to thank law enforcement for their swift and immediate response. I would also like to thank the school administration, as well as the teachers and faculty for following protocols and keeping our students calm,” Ratesic stated. “Please be aware that all statements or actions that suggest a threat to the safety and security of our school populations are taken seriously. Any such statement comes with significant consequences, even if they are made jokingly and/or are deemed as not credible. We need the assistance of the entire community as we strive to provide the safest possible learning environment.”

“The Irvington School District takes the safety of all students and staff very seriously and recognizes the need to be transparent regarding incidents that may impact our school community,” she added. “We will always act out of an abundance of caution to ensure all our students and staff are safe both inside and outside of our buildings.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
Ardsley Girls Advance to Regional Hoops Final

Ardsley Girls Advance to Regional Hoops Final

March 11, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Ardsley overpowered Marlboro 76-40 at Yorktown High School on March 11 to advance to the regional final...
Read More
Social Media Post Forced Lockdown at Irvington Schools

Social Media Post Forced Lockdown at Irvington Schools

March 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- A social media post from a student forced schools in the Irvington School District to go into...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Falls Short in Class B Title Game

Dobbs Ferry Falls Short in Class B Title Game

March 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Abigail Dann, Ella Moon and Alexa Vicchio, the three senior starters for Dobbs Ferry, remained in the...
Read More
Affordable Apartments at Former YMCA in Tarrytown Celebrated

Affordable Apartments at Former YMCA in Tarrytown Celebrated

March 10, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week for 62 Main in Tarrytown, a $54 million development...
Read More
Ardsley Girls Win First Ever Class A Title

Ardsley Girls Win First Ever Class A Title

March 8, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A rocky beginning did not keep Ardsley from a glorious end as the Panthers captured the first...
Read More
HISPANIC AFFAIRS LIAISON OFFICE AT GREENBURGH TOWN HALL EVERY TUESDAY FROM 10:00 AM to 7 PM

HISPANIC AFFAIRS LIAISON OFFICE AT GREENBURGH TOWN HALL EVERY TUESDAY FROM 10:00 AM to 7 PM

March 6, 2025
Greenburgh wants our Hispanic residents to feel welcome. We appreciate the diversity they bring to our town. To help them,...
Read More
Masters Hosts Entrepreneurial “Diamond Challenge” Competition

Masters Hosts Entrepreneurial “Diamond Challenge” Competition

March 4, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- Amidst the mostly Gothic architecture of Dobbs Ferry’s Masters School is the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, a...
Read More
Irvington Middle School Students Produce Second Annual Benefit For The Environment

Irvington Middle School Students Produce Second Annual Benefit For The Environment

March 4, 2025
On March 29th, the second annual charity benefit produced by Irvington middle schoolers Aria Arinella-Rashid (age 11) and Hannah Leffler...
Read More
Local Award-Winning Author Eugene Linden Has A New Sci-Fi Thriller

Local Award-Winning Author Eugene Linden Has A New Sci-Fi Thriller

March 4, 2025
By W.B. King-- Following his sci-fi novel Deep Past (2019), author Eugene Linden has picked up where he left off...
Read More
Tarrytown appoints New Village Justice

Tarrytown appoints New Village Justice

March 3, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- At the March 3rd meeting of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees, Mayor Karen Brown swore in local...
Read More
13 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
737 views
bookmark icon