Community News
Tarrytown News

Snow Removal Scheduled for Tarrytown

Designated free parking during snow removal
February 3, 2021

Starting Thursday, February 4th, the Tarrytown Department of Public Works will be conducting additional snow removal operations.  Work will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., except on Main Street and Broadway which will be done during overnight hours Friday night into Saturday.  In order to complete this work, temporary No Parking rules and road closures will be necessary (and will be posted on the below streets).  During the work, if you do not have access to your street or access to parking, you may park and pay in any downtown lot, or you may park for free in Commuter Lots A, B, and D.  Any questions should be directed to the Tarrytown DPW at 631-0356, or the Administrator’s Office at 631-1785.

The following is the list of streets:

Thursday

  • Central Avenue
  • First Half of Washington Street Parking Lot

Friday and Saturday

  • John Street
  • Kaldenberg Place
  • West Elizabeth Street
  • Baylis Court
  • Windle Park
  • White Street
  • North and South Washington Street
  • Second Half of Washington Street Parking Lot

Monday

  • Cottage Place
  • Mechanics Avenue
  • Wood Court
  • Hanford Place

Reminder – Shovel Those Sidewalks (Nor’Easter Update )

Shoveling The Walk

Are you aware that after every snow/ice storm the owner or resident are required to have the sidewalk and driveway openings of their property cleared within 18 hours of a storm?  All commercial areas such as retail and neighborhood shopping areas must have their sidewalks and access points (entrance and exiting roadway) cleared of snow following storm. Help prevent trip and falls! You can learn more by reading the Village Code, Section 259-37. Any questions can be directed to DPW at 914-631-0356 or the building department at the 631-3668.

Please support your fellow community members by clearing the sidewalk in front of your residence as soon as practical. At this time, sidewalks must be cleared by 3am Thursday, February 4th based on snow ending at 9am February 3rd.

 

