Snow Removal Scheduled for Tarrytown

February 3, 2021

Starting Thursday, February 4th, the Tarrytown Department of Public Works will be conducting additional snow removal operations. Work will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., except on Main Street and Broadway which will be done during overnight hours Friday night into Saturday. In order to complete this work, temporary No Parking rules and road closures will be necessary (and will be posted on the below streets). During the work, if you do not have access to your street or access to parking, you may park and pay in any downtown lot, or you may park for free in Commuter Lots A, B, and D. Any questions should be directed to the Tarrytown DPW at 631-0356, or the Administrator’s Office at 631-1785.

The following is the list of streets:

Thursday

Central Avenue

First Half of Washington Street Parking Lot

Friday and Saturday

John Street

Kaldenberg Place

West Elizabeth Street

Baylis Court

Windle Park

White Street

North and South Washington Street

Second Half of Washington Street Parking Lot

Monday

Cottage Place

Mechanics Avenue

Wood Court

Hanford Place

