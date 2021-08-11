SNL Weekend Anchor Colin Jost to Appear at Palisades Center Comedy Club

August 11, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Colin Jost, one of the anchors of Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) “Weekend Update” and a head writer on the long running sketch and comedy show, is scheduled to perform four standup shows at a comedy club in the Palisades Center in West Nyack Friday and Saturday nights.

Jost, who has been an SNL cast member since 2005, will appear August 13 at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. and August 14 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at Levity Live, which is located near Target. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by visiting https://improv.com/nyack/ or calling 845-353-5400. Shows are restricted for adults 21 and over.

Co-anchor of “Weekend Update” with Michael Che since 2014, Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.” Jost and Che have hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. In 2018, they co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2016, Jost had a supporting role in the Warner Bros film, “How to Be Single.” Jost will next be seen in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film, “Coming 2 America,” which will be released on December 18th. Jost will also star in the Warner Bros. live-action animation film “Tom and Jerry” to be released later this year.

This summer, Jost debuted his memoir, A Very Punchable Face. The memoir, A New York Times bestseller, is a series of essays which documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created and more.

Jost currently resides in New York and is married to actress Scarlett Johansson.

