Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Environmental News
Health News

Smoke and Ash Cloud from Canada Prompts Local Governments to Issue Safety Measures

• Bookmarks: 1

It's Wednesday afternoon. There's a bridge out there somewhere
June 7, 2023

This story has been updated–and may well be again.

By Barrett Seaman–

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

What began as a light mist in the morning hours deepened into an ominous rust-colored shadow over the entire region. On top of a statewide air quality alert, Weschester County cancelled all county-sponsored outdoor activities and advised other organizations to do that same. County workers whose jobs require them to be out of doors were told they must wear masks.

The pollution levels in New York City have been reported to be the worst in the world, with the Air Quality Index in Brooklyn and Queens registering over 400, where 50 is consider normal.

Exposure to pollutants drifting down from massive forest fires in Quebec “can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath,” a county advisory warned. “Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive. Residents should keep all windows closed if possible.”

In other local developments, Hastings schools shut down all buildings at the end of the school day Wednesday and canceled all after-school activities. Irvington schools canceled a planned sixth grade outing to Playland as well as a hike scheduled for Main Street School students. All other activities were moved indoors. Greenburgh suspended its bulk pick-up service for Thursday to reduce the time its DPW workers are exposed to the smoky air.

Additional information is available on DEC and on DOH websites.

At a briefing late Wednesday afternoon, Governor Hochul said that the high concentrations in the New York city region were expected to abate somewhat Thursday as the plume moves westward towards Buffalo, but she added that full relief is not expected until over the weekend.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
ITAV10591 for June

ITAV10591 for June

June 7, 2023
Read More
Smoke and Ash Cloud from Canada Prompts Local Governments to Issue Safety Measures

Smoke and Ash Cloud from Canada Prompts Local Governments to Issue Safety Measures

June 7, 2023
This story has been updated--and may well be again. By Barrett Seaman-- What began as a light mist in the...
Read More
Irivington Junior Maxwell Ma Takes Third Place at ScienceAwards

Irivington Junior Maxwell Ma Takes Third Place at ScienceAwards

June 6, 2023
Irvington High School Junior Science research student Maxwell Ma won a grand prize award at the Westchester Science and Engineering...
Read More
Scenes From The Tarrytown Street Fair

Scenes From The Tarrytown Street Fair

June 5, 2023
The day was brisk but dry, trending toward warm under the afternoon sun. Thousands--the Chamber of Commerce estimated 7,000--made their...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby and YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Return to Patriots Park

Rotary’s Duck Derby and YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Return to Patriots Park

June 5, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- Patriots Park’s is expected to be packed with people this coming Sunday, June 11, drawn there by...
Read More
Girls Night Out

Girls Night Out

June 4, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It was unseasonably chilly to be camping out in the woods but a lot more comfortable than...
Read More
A Ketamine Clinic Opens in Westchester

A Ketamine Clinic Opens in Westchester

June 4, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- After eleven years operating two clinics (in Long Island and Manhattan), NY Ketamine Infusions has come to...
Read More
Members of Sleepy Hollow High’s Class of ’73 Gather Fifty Years Later

Members of Sleepy Hollow High’s Class of ’73 Gather Fifty Years Later

June 4, 2023
A lot can change in 50 years, which is one good reason why reunion organizers made name tags with photos...
Read More
It’s All Going To The Dogs

It’s All Going To The Dogs

June 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— At the top of Cedar Street in Dobbs Ferry, surrounded by restaurants, gift shops and salons is...
Read More
New Art Installation Celebrates Irvington’s Mascot

New Art Installation Celebrates Irvington’s Mascot

June 1, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Bulldogs have long been the mascot of the Village of Irvington school district, signifying strength and courage,...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
68 views
bookmark icon