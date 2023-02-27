Smith to Retire After Six Terms as Irvington Mayor

February 26, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

When he first ran for village trustee in 2009, Brian Smith was a registered Republican. When he ran again two years later to succeed Jon Siegel as mayor, he again did so as a Republican. “I ran as a Republican twice and an Independent twice and as a Democrat twice,” he recalled in an interview with The Hudson Independent in which he confirmed his plan to step down and, after six terms as mayor, leave the task of running the village to someone else.

His personal political turning point, he said, was 2016. “The Republican Party left me more than I left the Republican Party.” He still holds many of the same ideological views—fiscal conservatism; liberal social policies—but the utility of belonging to a party in order to vote in its primaries moved him from registering as an Independent to joining the Democrats.

More importantly, his achievements as mayor reflect the political climate in a village that has moved in recent decades from being moderately conservative to being decidedly liberal. He championed the village’s 2017 immigrant protection resolution that became a model for Westchester County and other governing bodies pushing back against Trump’s hardline policies. He and his fellow board members voted to open up Matthiessen Park to non-residents—a move intended to end Irvington’s reputation as a bastion of exclusivity. He became a regular speaker at local Black Lives Matter, pro-choice and gay rights rallies.

It was also on Smith’s watch that Irvington won inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places– a quest Deputy Mayor Connie Kehoe pursued for several years.

During his mayoralty, he says, “Irvington has become a more welcoming, open community. I have had several same-sex couples who have said they specifically moved to Irvington because they felt welcome. I’ve had some people of color say the same thing. There’s a different feeling in the village; it’s not this wealthy, insular place. It’s a much more open place.”

It’s also much more of a one-party town, politically speaking. Many of the new arrivals are young families moving up from Brooklyn and elsewhere in New York City, bringing liberal views with them. Within that time frame, the Irvington Activists have become a highly organized, progressive force that regularly weighs in on village efforts to combat climate change or promote affordable housing.

It’s not that the village lacks conservative voices, but they have failed to garner support for their efforts to counter a string of progressive initiatives. There is also no longer a recognizable Republican political structure in Irvington.

The success of what has been for some years a solidly liberal board in holding down village tax increases has no doubt stymied efforts to mount an opposition. “Our budgeting process has been excellent,” Smith asserts. “We’ve had minimal tax increases over the years. So much of that is the tone set by the board”—and carried out by department heads conditioned to thinking about the village budget 12 months a year, not just for the few months each spring when annual budgets are mandated.

Not everything in what will be Smith’s 13-year tenure has been a success, to be sure. Despite considerable time and effort put in to revising zoning laws in order to attract large housing projects that would bolster the village tax base and encourage economic diversity, three prominent proposals—two assisted living facility proposals and most recently an affordable housing initiative—have been withdrawn.

A decade ago, Continuum, a New York City-based developer proposed a 121-unit assisted living complex on the former Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) property at 30 South Broadway. After nearly two years of negotiations, the developer pulled out. In 2016, after 20 months of negotiations and multiple revisions, Brightview, the senior living developer, withdrew its proposal to build 100,000 square feet of senior housing on eight acres along North Broadway—in the end because Mayor Smith opposed it as being “too big.” Most recently, Wilder Balter, the affordable housing developer, walked away from a plan to build 55 units of affordable housing on four acres of North Broadway property owned by the Maxon Corporation.

In all three cases, complaints from nearby residents about traffic and added burdens on village services garnered enough community opposition to tie up meetings and discourage the applicants. Brian Smith says he has no regrets about his personal resistance to the Brightview plan. And while he admits to being disappointed that Wilder Balter pulled out, “I’m still hopeful something can happen there.”

“NIMBY (not in my back yard) is a big piece” of community opposition, he says, “but I think cost is a big piece. If somebody has to spend all that money to buy a piece of property,” he speculates, “it has to be a big development.”

Traffic (and parking) in the village is not only an obstacle to further development but an ongoing problem in its own right, Smith acknowledges. Irvington is planning an in-depth study of traffic for the fall, but the structural impediments to a solution are considerable.

Smith is pleased that the village has come up with a solution to the fire department’s need to expand its Main Street facility but disappointed that they have been unable to find a new home for the Department of Public Works (DPW), whose current Astor Street garage is both inadequate and a poor use of valuable riverfront real estate.

Two major events, whose origins were beyond the control of the village, were the 2016 Greenburgh property tax reassessment and COVID. Irvington did what it could to mitigate the shock tax increases triggered from the re-assessment but acknowledges that one of the results was an increase in taxes on homes within the village that have drive some longtime residents to sell and an imbalance in property values that impedes efforts to diversify Irvington. The village, he says, “did what was best by phasing (the increase) in over three years but agrees that it “has made everything less affordable in Irvington.”

COVID was even less predictable or manageable. “A global pandemic was certainly not on my to-do list when I became mayor,”: he says. But he praises the village government for persevering. “Everyone said, ‘we’ll figure this out’—and we did.”

Irvington Democrats plan to convene on March 9 to endorse candidates for election in November. Incumbent Trustees Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard have already agreed to run for re-election. Former mayor Jon Siegel, who served one term from 2009-2011 has indicated his willingness to stand for mayor again. “He was great,” says Smith. “I’m very happy that he’s coming back. He will bring a great sense of stability.”

What’s next for Brian Smith is time off. “I’m not as excited about the position anymore,” he allows as a reason for stepping aside. “I feel like you have to be all in. Eighty percent is probably not enough.” With a daughter in college now and a son about to head off in the fall, he and wife Keira Munigle are looking forward to traveling—in particular to Ireland and Spain.

