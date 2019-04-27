Small Business Week 2019 -Local Contributions

Stephanie Rodnick

Executive Director of Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce

As new small businesses open in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, their first stop tends to be the Chamber of Commerce for support. We’ve seen an increase in membership over the last year of over 30% and many of those members are new businesses.

We’ve also seen an increase in attendance in our local Merchant Council meetings, with new businesses coming to the area as well as existing businesses, many of which have been here for decades. They are looking for updates and information a sense of being prepared for all the changes the Villages have gone through and continue to.

They seek support from the Village Administrators and Chamber of Commerce.

The Merchant Council meetings run as partnerships with the both Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. They’re a forum for all businesses to speak about upcoming issues.

Dan Bucci

Rivertowns Real Estate Agent

Recently, I helped the owner of a local business in Sleepy Hollow that I frequently visit to relocate his family to Sleepy Hollow so that he can be closer to the community he serves. Less time on the road commuting will improve his quality of life, and allow him to be more attentive to the customers he serves, and now lives in the same neighborhood with.

As it relates to Real Estate, using a local brokerage run by a knowledgeable and local long-time resident helps ensure that the most relevant and up-to-date information (beyond the home itself) is being shared with prospective buyers and future community members – Village/local amenities and resources, accessibility, and lifestyle options. In addition, longstanding positive relationships between the local Realtor and the local municipality lends itself to a smoother sales process, benefitting all parties involved.

Andrea Martone

Rivertowns Real Estate Agent

“The heart of each village is it downtown business area, which helps gives each village its own unique character. I feel strongly about supporting local businesses that offers an excellent product or service and delivers it in a friendly manner.

For example my family has been loyal customers for years of The Clothes Doctor on Division Street. They do great work including alterations in a timely fashion all done with a smile. “

Local residents:

Sleepy Hollow

I love to shop local whenever I can. Coffee Labs has been a my go-to since the day they opened. Not only have I made friends with many of the people there but I know I can count on them to help us out with the Strawberry Festival at the Historical Society by donating iced tea. Great bunch of folks.

– Karen Frazer

Dobbs Ferry

I shop local at Home Again in Dobbs Ferry. They have a wide variety of merchandise. I have found many a perfect gift among it’s many treasures. Owner Marianna Albert is knowable about the stores merchandise and will help you pick the right item you are looking for.

– Maria Giuliano

Tarrytown

One of my favorite local shops is Grape Expectations. I love that it is located so conveniently to my home and to other stores I patronize in town. The personal service received from John and his staff is excellent, as is their product knowledge. Plus, it’s wonderful to support a business that also gives back to the community!

– Jennifer Liddy Green