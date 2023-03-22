Sponsor
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office

Newly-elected Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna accepts congratulations from a supporter at Beekman Ale House (photo by Barrett Seaman)
March 21, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

In the midst of Sleepy Hollow’s physical transformation, much of which he oversaw, Mayor Ken Wray lost his bid to serve an eighth term as the village’s mayor, losing to political neophyte, marketing executive and five-year village resident Martin Rutyna.

The difference was less than 150 votes, but the challenger’s margins in the inner village, the waterfront, Webber Park, where he lives, and all but Philipse Manor, Ken Wray’s home district, were enough to overcome the power of incumbency and Wray’s impressive record in shepherding the development of the 1,177-unit Edge-on-Hudson complex and its implications for traffic, taxes and the culture of the village.,

All of Wray’s running mates from the Unite Sleepy Hollow party that has dominated village government for over a decade won re-election as village trustees. They are Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione, Jared Rodriguez and Thomas Andruss—all of whom ran unopposed.

They will have a brand new mayor to work with. Rutyna ran on a campaign for a more transparent government and says that before before taking action on any front, he plans to talk to all the trustees, volunteer committees, unelected village officials and village employees. Based on his campaign themes, he can be expected to focus on fiscal responsibility and efforts to bring more village citizens into the governing process.

“I want to congratulate Martin and wish him the best,” Wray wrote in a message to The Hudson Independent. “I hope the extraordinary progress the Village has made over the past decade will continue.”

