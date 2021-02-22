Sleepy Hollow’s Stretch of the RiverWalk to Feature Park

February 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Where once Chevrolet, Pontiac and Olds minivans rolled off the assembly line at the old GM plant, a jewel of a park will lie between the Hudson and the condominium complex known as Edge-on-Hudson. It will be part of the link that bridges Kingsland Point Park to the north with the Tarrytown lighthouse, on around Horan’s Landing and into Tarrytown’s Pierson Park promenade.

Construction of the first phase, from Horan’s Landing to the lighthouse, has commenced and is expected to be finished in early 2022. It will cost some $2 million, paid for largely by Edge-on-Hudson’s developers, Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development, LLC (PCD), but also through a $500,000 grant from New York State’s Empire State Development Market New York (ESD MNY) program. The park and walkway were designed by landscape architect Nelson Byrd Woltz.

The 16-acre parkland portion will stretch back from the river eastward, between the lighthouse and Kingsland Point, so that it will benefit both the Edge-on-Hudson residents and the public using the RiverWalk as it passes by.