Advertisement
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Community News
Sleepy Hollow News

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

• Bookmarks: 1

Annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair will once again fill the streets with visitors.
October 4, 2022

By Robert Kimmel–

Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations.

Merchants, craftspeople and groups exhibiting within booths ranging along Beekman Avenue and its environs will come mostly from nearby, but some also from afar, to present and sell their wares, and describe their organizations.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
  • Ballet Hispanico at Tarrytown Music Hall

“The general purpose of the Street Fair is to promote small arts & crafts vendors, including local artists and local food establishments,” explains Stephanie Rodnick, Executive Director of the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, which, along with the Village of Sleepy Hollow, is the organizing sponsor of the fair.

There will be more than 75 vendors along Beekman Avenue, and an additional 25 in the Beekman Avenue parking lot across from Village Hall,” she says, noting that 30 chamber members will be among them. The number of vendors largely exceeds the number last year’s. The coronavirus epidemic, she explains, “kept it smaller, with socially distanced vendors. We are back with a big expansion of the fair.”

Among the booths along the avenue, there will be vendors aimed at pleasing appetites, with food specialties ranging from special spices, pizza, hand-twisted pretzels, pickles, crepes, and wine, to more conventional fare from a deli and restaurants including J. P. Doyles, which will be expanding its outside presence on the avenue. Food trucks will also be present to satisfy the hungry.

A martial arts school will offer its promotional information, and a collectible merchant will display his merchandise. Craftspeople will have artwork, jewelry, photography, different soaps, floral designs, toys, candles, clothing and work handmade in wood and clay. A group exploiting Sleepy Hollow’s renowned celebration of Halloween describes its wares as “original macabre art, spooky gifts, witchy bath goods and gift bundles.”

More traditional businesses, including a car dealer and a flooring installer, will be exhibiting, as will Tompkins Community Bank. Visitors will also be able to learn more about local non-profit organizations that will be present, such as the RSHM Life Center, Friends of the Old Dutch Church, the Hudson Valley Writers Center, and the Shames JCC. The Sleepy Hollow Fire Department will be hosting visitors, and the Ambulance Corps will be providing information.

The Hudson Independent will be present, offering a free raffle drawing with prizes consisting of two tickets to the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge and gift certificates for The Coqueteria restaurant in Sleepy Hollow and Rini’s Restaurant in Elmsford.

“The village of Sleepy Hollow is a huge help with the fair and we appreciate their partnership,” Rodnick stresses. “We would also like to thank the sponsors: Tarrytown Honda, Corcoran Legends Realty, ENT & Allergy Associates, Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Tompkins Financial.”  Each of these groups will be exhibiting as well.

Rodnick also points out that there will be musical entertainment during the fair provided by Greg Jaugin and his fellow musicians. She describes the Street Fair as “family-friendly.” Given the variety of exhibitors, there should be something of interest and amusement for the entire family. And dogs are welcomed—if they are leashed.

Beekman Avenue will be closed to regular traffic from Broadway to Pocantico Street beginning at 7:00 a.m. the morning of the Fair, and throughout the event.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

October 4, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as...
Read More
All The Election Information You Need

All The Election Information You Need

October 4, 2022
The League of Women Voters of Westchester County has been providing non-artisan information about local candidates for the U.S. Congress,...
Read More
The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

October 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A lot of events were planned in the rivertowns for the first weekend in October, so the...
Read More
Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

September 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct...
Read More
Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

September 30, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Like the elegant structure on the grounds of the Palace at Versailles that was its modeled, the...
Read More
New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

September 29, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Hope has arrived for a Sleepy Hollow boys’ varsity soccer program that has struggled mightily in recent...
Read More
Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

September 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo — The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill...
Read More
Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

September 27, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th —...
Read More
Tarrytown Art In The Open

Tarrytown Art In The Open

September 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— If you’re walking down Tarrytown’s Main Street past the Music Hall, you can’t miss it. What was...
Read More
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

September 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon