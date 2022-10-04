Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

October 4, 2022

By Robert Kimmel–

Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations.

Merchants, craftspeople and groups exhibiting within booths ranging along Beekman Avenue and its environs will come mostly from nearby, but some also from afar, to present and sell their wares, and describe their organizations.

“The general purpose of the Street Fair is to promote small arts & crafts vendors, including local artists and local food establishments,” explains Stephanie Rodnick, Executive Director of the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, which, along with the Village of Sleepy Hollow, is the organizing sponsor of the fair.

There will be more than 75 vendors along Beekman Avenue, and an additional 25 in the Beekman Avenue parking lot across from Village Hall,” she says, noting that 30 chamber members will be among them. The number of vendors largely exceeds the number last year’s. The coronavirus epidemic, she explains, “kept it smaller, with socially distanced vendors. We are back with a big expansion of the fair.”

Among the booths along the avenue, there will be vendors aimed at pleasing appetites, with food specialties ranging from special spices, pizza, hand-twisted pretzels, pickles, crepes, and wine, to more conventional fare from a deli and restaurants including J. P. Doyles, which will be expanding its outside presence on the avenue. Food trucks will also be present to satisfy the hungry.

A martial arts school will offer its promotional information, and a collectible merchant will display his merchandise. Craftspeople will have artwork, jewelry, photography, different soaps, floral designs, toys, candles, clothing and work handmade in wood and clay. A group exploiting Sleepy Hollow’s renowned celebration of Halloween describes its wares as “original macabre art, spooky gifts, witchy bath goods and gift bundles.”

More traditional businesses, including a car dealer and a flooring installer, will be exhibiting, as will Tompkins Community Bank. Visitors will also be able to learn more about local non-profit organizations that will be present, such as the RSHM Life Center, Friends of the Old Dutch Church, the Hudson Valley Writers Center, and the Shames JCC. The Sleepy Hollow Fire Department will be hosting visitors, and the Ambulance Corps will be providing information.

The Hudson Independent will be present, offering a free raffle drawing with prizes consisting of two tickets to the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge and gift certificates for The Coqueteria restaurant in Sleepy Hollow and Rini’s Restaurant in Elmsford.

“The village of Sleepy Hollow is a huge help with the fair and we appreciate their partnership,” Rodnick stresses. “We would also like to thank the sponsors: Tarrytown Honda, Corcoran Legends Realty, ENT & Allergy Associates, Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Tompkins Financial.” Each of these groups will be exhibiting as well.

Rodnick also points out that there will be musical entertainment during the fair provided by Greg Jaugin and his fellow musicians. She describes the Street Fair as “family-friendly.” Given the variety of exhibitors, there should be something of interest and amusement for the entire family. And dogs are welcomed—if they are leashed.

Beekman Avenue will be closed to regular traffic from Broadway to Pocantico Street beginning at 7:00 a.m. the morning of the Fair, and throughout the event.