Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy At Stanford
September 14, 2024
The 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars at Stanford University includesOwen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow. Owen was selected as an emerging leader who has a strong multidisciplinary and multicultural perspective, a commitment to the greater good, and the tools needed to drive meaningful change.
Knight-Hennessy Scholars(KHS) is a multidisciplinary, multicultural graduate fellowship program spanning all seven schools at Stanford University. Each Knight-Hennessy scholar receives up to three years of financial support to pursue graduate studies at Stanford whileengaging in unique experiencesthat prepare them to be visionary, courageous, and collaborative leaders who address complex challenges facing the world.
Thenew cohortof 90 scholars includes students from 30 countries who will pursue degrees spanning 45 graduate degree programs across all seven of Stanford’s graduate schools. These students demonstrate the independence of thought, purposeful leadership, and civic mindset to address complex challenges through collaboration and innovation.
