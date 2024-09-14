Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Sleepy Hollow News

Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy At Stanford

• Bookmarks: 11

Owen Dugan
September 14, 2024

The 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars at Stanford University includes Owen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow. Owen was selected as an emerging leader who has a strong multidisciplinary and multicultural perspective, a commitment to the greater good, and the tools needed to drive meaningful change.

Knight-Hennessy Scholars (KHS) is a multidisciplinary, multicultural graduate fellowship program spanning all seven schools at Stanford University. Each Knight-Hennessy scholar receives up to three years of financial support to pursue graduate studies at Stanford while engaging in unique experiences that prepare them to be visionary, courageous, and collaborative leaders who address complex challenges facing the world.

The new cohort of 90 scholars includes students from 30 countries who will pursue degrees spanning 45 graduate degree programs across all seven of Stanford’s graduate schools. These students demonstrate the independence of thought, purposeful leadership, and civic mindset to address complex challenges through collaboration and innovation.

Support our Sponsors
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy At Stanford

Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy At Stanford

September 14, 2024
The 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars at Stanford University includes Owen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow. Owen was selected as an emerging...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday

Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday

September 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s party time in the Village of Sleepy Hollow! A fun-filled, family-friendly Block Party is taking place...
Read More
Residents Get An Update On The Route 9 “Complete Streets” Project

Residents Get An Update On The Route 9 “Complete Streets” Project

September 13, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- They’re back: the New York State Department of Transportation team, with the engineering and consulting firm WSP,...
Read More
Ardsley Expecting Success Again on the Gridiron

Ardsley Expecting Success Again on the Gridiron

September 13, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley does not hope to have a winning season. It expects to have one. That is what...
Read More
Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Opens Friday the 13th

Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Opens Friday the 13th

September 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor is kicking off its 20th anniversary on Friday...
Read More
Irvington Firefighter Recalls Experiences at Ground Zero

Irvington Firefighter Recalls Experiences at Ground Zero

September 12, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--- They didn’t forget. The Village of Irvington held its annual 9/11 ceremony on the appointed day at...
Read More
Former Hastings Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse of Student

Former Hastings Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse of Student

September 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A recently retired Hastings High School music teacher was charged Wednesday with unwanted touching and kissing of...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Hopeful of Meeting Lofty Expectations

Dobbs Ferry Hopeful of Meeting Lofty Expectations

September 10, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Expectations are always high at Dobbs Ferry, given its years of success in football. Some players might...
Read More
9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park

9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park

September 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo Hung jointly by fire engines from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, a large American flag flew prominently and...
Read More
11 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
87 views
bookmark icon