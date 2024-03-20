Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats Published 14 hours ago14h ago • Bookmarks: 12 Sleepy Hollow Village Hall March 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman– The Transparent Accountable Government (TAG) Party, founded by first term mayor Martin Rutyna, took two of the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees in what will be the last March election for the village. Attorney Lauren Connell, an incumbent trustee who was originally associated with the Unite Sleepy Hollow party, won re-election with 670 votes, at last count, second only to her fellow TAG candidate Patrick Sheeran, a Rutyna selection to fill a vacant seat last year. He had at last count 685 votes.Sponsor Placing third with 510 votes, enough to win the remaining open seat on the Board of Trustees, was Unite Sleepy Hollow candidate Jim Husselbee, an attorney who for many years served in leadership positions for the school district. Candidates Matthew Presseau and Jim McGovern, who ran alongside Husselbee under the Unite Sleepy Hollow banner, and unaffiliated candidate Charles Zekus, a retired Sleepy Hollow Police Officer, fell short of gaining a Board seat. Also on the ballot was a referendum on whether to move village elections from March to November so as to coincide with other county, state and national elections. That passed overwhelmingly—by about a three-to-one margin at latest count. With the outcome certain, even before the last votes were counted, Mayor Martin Rutyna offered praise for all the candidates.”Thank you all for running a great race,” he said while celebrating at Patrick Sheeran’s Beekman Ale House. “Congratulations to Patrick, Lauren and Jim Husselbee. I look forward to working with all of you.” Tom Andruss, who succeeded former Mayor Ken Wray as head of the Unite Sleepy Hollow party, said just after the outcome became clear, “As a coalition, Unite Sleepy Hollow, all I can say is thank you to our candidates. Unite Sleepy Hollow is proud to have run a completely ethical and effective campaign. This race is what small town American elections should be all about–informed voters, honest candidates and great ideas.” The Unite Sleepy Hollow team “looks forward to serving the whole community–residents and businesses alike in the years to come.” But, he acknowledged, “the people have spoken.” ” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats March 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- The Transparent Accountable Government (TAG) Party, founded by first term mayor Martin Rutyna, took two of the... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Latimer Delivers Optimistic State of the County Address March 18, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- In what could be his final State of the County Address, Westchester County Executive George Latimer last... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Horror Vacui March 18, 2024 HORROR VACUI: The unbearable density of being By Krista Madsen– OUTER SPACE I learned this expression “horror vacui” from my friend Andrew... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High Band Performs Outside Islanders Game March 18, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- Let’s get this show on the road! The Irvington High School band did exactly that when it... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Comedian Kathy Griffin to Perform at Tarrytown Music Hall March 16, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Legendary comedian Kathy Griffin will be performing her no holds barred show at the Tarrytown Music Hall... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News HudCo in Dobbs Ferry Turns Five — And Celebrates with a Party! March 15, 2024 By Shana Liebman--- HudCo, Dobbs Ferry’s co-working space extraordinaire at the Hudson River Landing, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with... Read More Irvington News Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Centennial March 13, 2024 It was a momentous week for Girl Scouts in Irvington, as they celebrate 100 years since Isabel K, Benjamin, daughter... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in League of Women Voters Forum March 12, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Six candidates running to fill three vacancies on the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees filled the Zoom... Read More Health NewsTarrytown News Today’s Lesson: Stop the Bleeding March 11, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Police officers summoned to a scene can’t always predict whether the situation will call for them to... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News One World Launches Global Connections Program at Washington Irving March 11, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- One World recently launched its Global Connections Program at Washington Irving Intermediate School in the Tarrytown School... Read More 12 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint