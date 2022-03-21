Sleepy Hollow’s Marjorie Hsu Named to Westchester Community Foundation Board

March 21, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

The Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), which aggregates and distributes millions of dollars in donations to dozens of non-profits in the county each year, has named Marjorie Hsu of Sleepy Hollow to its Advisory Board. Hsu, who has been an executive at Verizon and Chief Technology Officer at SingTel, currently advises technology start-ups. She also chairs the Asian American Federation board and co-chairs Westchester County’s Asian American Advisory Board.

“Marjorie Hsu brings a depth of corporate experience as well as deep commitment to community issues to the Foundation’s board,” said WCF Board Chair Sarah Jones-Maturo. “Her leadership of the Asian American Federation and the County Asian American Advisory Board has been critical to helping raise awareness about the issues facing the AAPI community in Westchester and the region.”

Hsu also chairs the Village of Sleepy Hollow Planning Board. “Since moving to Westchester in 2014,” she stated in response to her nomination, “I have been extremely gratified to meet the many individuals and organizations striving to improve the lives of people in our diverse communities. The Westchester Community Foundation touches and enables so many programs that make this essential work possible.”

“Marjorie brings such a range of expertise and experience to our board – in business, local government, and her non-profit experience as board chair of the Asian American Federation,” says Laura Rossi, Executive director of the WCF, a division of The New York Community Trust, one of the largest community foundations in the U.S., with assets of more than $3 billion. For more information, visit wcf-ny.org .