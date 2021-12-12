Sleepy Hollow’s Kenny Herzog honored by Greenburgh Town Board

Kenny Herzog of Sleepy Hollow has done an amazing job heading up VaxupWestchester (checkvaxupwestchester.org). VaxupWestchester is phase two of the Covid Angels initiative. The Covid Angels helped vulnerable seniors secure vaccine appointments earlier this year. VaxupWestchester focuses on vaccine hesitancy. Kenny and his team of volunteers have worked very hard in recent months facilitating vaccination locations across Westchester. They make it easier for residents to find vaccinations near you.

The Town Board and I honored Kenny for his exceptional service at our Town Board meeting. Kenny, one of the founders of the Covid Angels program, has also volunteered his time serving as a snow angel for the town of Greenburgh in recent years. He is an exceptional community asset.

The Town Board also honored Lloyd Cort, who received the top honors from the county at their Westchester County Senior Citizen Hall of Fame Awards event. Lloyd, a former President of the Parkway Gardens Civic Association and head of our CDBG program, always gives back to the community and is a real inspiration. Madelon O’Shea, who chairs the Greenburgh Council of Civic Associations and has spoken at Town Board meetings focusing on land use matters for decades is also honored. She is a role model for civic activists and has made a positive difference in the town over the years.

https://youtu.be/nWLJYIdVbz4

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor