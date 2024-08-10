Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Wins Gold Medal with U.S. Soccer Team Published 21 hours ago21h ago • Bookmarks: 17 Samantha Coffey with her father Wayne and mother Denise in Paris. August 10, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— The Village of Sleepy Hollow is beaming with pride after one of its own, Samantha Coffey, captured a gold medal Saturday at 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team. The U.S. defeated Brazil 1-0 in the gold medal game with Coffey as a starting defensive midfielder.Support our Sponsors It was the first gold medal for the United States in the Olympics since 2012. Several local residents gathered at JP Doyle’s Pub and Restaurant Saturday to cheer on Coffey and her U.S. teammates. Coffey, 25, who grew up in Sleepy Hollow and was a star player for The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, was one of 18 players on the U.S. squad in France. At The Masters School, Coffey was selected as team MVP all four years and was a team captain for two seasons. She was named the league player of the year three times and scored 100 goals. She played college soccer at Boston College and Penn State and was selected in 2021 in the National Women’s Soccer League (WSL) Draft in the second round by Portland Thorns FC. In 2022, she helped the Thorns win the NWSL Championship. Her father, Wayne Coffey, a former sportswriter for the New York Daily News, is a former Editorial Board member of The Hudson Independent. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Wins Gold Medal with U.S. Soccer Team August 10, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow is beaming with pride after one of its own, Samantha Coffey, captured... Read More Government & Politics Mondaire’s Battle Plan Against Mike Lawler: “Just Look At His Record” August 7, 2024 By Solace Church— At a press conference in Croton-on-Hudson Monday, former Rep. Mondaire Jones denounced incumbent Congressman Mike Lawler’s recent... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Awarded $1M Grant for Drainage Work August 6, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry was one of several municipalities to recently be awarded funding as part... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles For F*’s Sake August 4, 2024 FOR F*'s SAKE: The ancient, cathartic art of the insult By Krista Madsen– RUDE WORDS While we celebrate the potential passing of the... Read More Arts & EntertainmentDobbs Ferry News Dine Out Dobbs! Returns to Dobbs Ferry August 2, 2024 By Kris DiLorenzo-- Street dining returns to Dobbs Ferry on Saturday, August 3 (rain date Aug. 4), when the Village... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsIrvington News Changes Sought to Make Parkway Exit to Irvington Safer July 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner is spearheading a petition calling for safety improvements on an exit off... Read More ArdsleyEnvironmental News One Lawrence Street in Ardsley Cleared for Development July 29, 2024 This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read it in its entirety, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/greenburgh-brownfield-cleared-for by Kris DiLorenzo-- The... Read More Government & PoliticsLifestyles Stand Down July 29, 2024 STAND DOWN: The art of the graceful exit By Krista Madsen– What a week of dignity and delight. What a moment on... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsLifestyles New Eatery in Dobbs Ferry Offers Inspired Latin Cuisine July 27, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Anyone looking for Latin American cuisine and cocktails should look no further than Mirabella Cocina Latina, the... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Bridge Lights Up For ITAV’s 10th July 26, 2024 To have the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge stanchions lit up in your colors, you have to earn it. That’s what... Read More 17 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint