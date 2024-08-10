Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Wins Gold Medal with U.S. Soccer Team

Samantha Coffey with her father Wayne and mother Denise in Paris.
August 10, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Sleepy Hollow is beaming with pride after one of its own, Samantha Coffey, captured a gold medal Saturday at 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

The U.S. defeated Brazil 1-0 in the gold medal game with Coffey as a starting defensive midfielder.

It was the first gold medal for the United States in the Olympics since 2012.

Several local residents gathered at JP Doyle’s Pub and Restaurant Saturday to cheer on Coffey and her U.S. teammates.

Coffey, 25, who grew up in Sleepy Hollow and was a star player for The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, was one of 18 players on the U.S. squad in France.

At The Masters School, Coffey was selected as team MVP all four years and was a team captain for two seasons. She was named the league player of the year three times and scored 100 goals.

She played college soccer at Boston College and Penn State and was selected in 2021 in the National Women’s Soccer League (WSL) Draft in the second round by Portland Thorns FC. In 2022, she helped the Thorns win the NWSL Championship.

Her father, Wayne Coffey, a former sportswriter for the New York Daily News, is a former Editorial Board member of The Hudson Independent.

