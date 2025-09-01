Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor

September 1, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer League, and now Samantha Coffey, who grew up in Sleepy Hollow, is a hall of famer.

It was recently announced that Coffey, a graduate of The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, is one of four individuals who will be inducted into the Westchester Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 6 during a special dinner and ceremony at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

“I definitely was not expecting this honor. I learned about it ironically through an Instagram post, or an article via my family, I believe,” Coffey told The Hudson Independent. “In terms of where it ranks among my list of athletic achievements — it’s hard to say! This recognition definitely holds a very special place in my heart because of how proud I am of my roots, and how much I truly love where I’m from. It carries more meaning. I bring New York with me everywhere I go, and I always will.”

“To be inducted into the Westchester Hall of Fame is an immense honor. It’s a privilege to be included and to be listed amongst so many tremendous athletes from our area,” Coffey said. “I say this often, but I’m incredibly proud to be from Sleepy Hollow, and am still deeply connected to my hometown. I hope that my journey can serve as testament and example to other young athletes in the area that it doesn’t matter if you are from a small town on the Hudson River, if you commit yourself every day, dream big, and have the support of the incredible people around you like I did, there is nothing you can’t achieve. I’m truly a product of the community that raised me.”

Coffey played collegiate soccer at Boston College (2017-18) and Penn State (2019-21), helping the latter secure three consecutive NCAA DI Tournament appearances between 2019 and 2021. Winning the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2019, her collegiate honors also include being a 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and 2018 (ACC) and 2020 (Big Ten) Midfielder of the Year as well as becoming the 50th player in NCAA DI history to tally 40 goals and assists.

A second-round draft pick in the 2021 NWSL College Draft, Coffey chose to finish out her collegiate career before inking her first professional contract with the Thorns ahead of the 2022 season. Anchoring the midfield, Coffey helped the Thorns lift its historic third NWSL Championship and was a finalist for the 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year. She also received NWSL Best XI First Team honors her rookie year and would do so again in 2023.

Her impressive rookie season landed her a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team, and she has since become a consistent call-up for the USWNT. With 28 caps and counting (plus a goal and two assists), Coffey has helped the U.S. win the following: gold at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup, 2024 SheBelieves Cup and 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

This year, Coffey, whose father is highly acclaimed sportswriter Wayne Coffey, was chosen as captain of the Thorns.

Since its founding in 1968, the Westchester Sports Hall of Fame has inducted more than 200 people who have made significant contributions to athletics in the county, whether as athletes, coaches, officials, or sports media professionals. Nominations are accepted from the public and reviewed by the Hall of Fame Committee. To qualify, nominees must be at least 25 years old and be recognized for their integrity, character, and outstanding achievements in professional or amateur athletics.

The Sports Hall of Fame is sponsored by Westchester County Parks and Westchester Parks Foundation.

“Our Sports Hall of Fame showcases the excellence and passion for athletics that run deep throughout Westchester,” said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins. “Each inductee has helped shape the identity of athletics in our communities, and we are proud to honor them for their lasting impact.”

Joining Coffey this year will be Charles Murphy, a lacrosse pioneer from Yorktown; Daymon Yizar, a basketball standout and longtime referee from Rye Neck; and Jimmy Santa, a football player at Rye High School turned boxing referee who signed with the New York Giants and later was Muhammad Ali’s security bodyguard.

Each honoree will be presented with a Hall of Fame trophy, and their names will be added to a commemorative plaque in the County Center’s first-floor gallery.